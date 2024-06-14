14 Graduate from Flagler County Local Government Leadership Academy

Fourteen executives, managers, and professionals graduated from the Flagler County Local Government Leadership Academy at a special ceremony at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center on Thursday June 13th at 4:30 p.m.

The graduates are:

Nancy Anderson, Flagler Schools

Dammie Bembry, Office of the Flagler County Tax Collector

Lisa Catalano, Flagler County Board of County Commissioners

Tammy K. Conkey, Office of the Flagler County Tax Collector

Christopher Crawford, City of Palm Coast

Don Foley, Flagler Schools

Alyssa Gross, Office of the Flagler County Tax Collector

Regan Hansen, Office of the Flagler County Tax Collector

Lou Miceli, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Katherine Monroy, City of Flagler Beach

Jennifer Nawrocki, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Maeven Rogers, City of Palm Coast

Steven Scarselli, Office of the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections

Richard Zion, Flagler County Board of County Commissioners









Keynote speakers included Flagler County Superintendent Lashakia Moore and Assistant Tax Collector Rae Nescio.

Daytona State College partners with the Flagler County Tax Collector’s Office and local governments to provide this leadership academy which now has several dozen graduates in executive, managerial, and professional roles serving the citizens of Flagler County. Graduates receive a certificate of completion from Daytona State College. “Daytona State College is thrilled to help ensure the citizens of Flagler County always receive exemplary service from their local governments. It is rewarding to see all the academic and professional achievements of these students. We are proud of this special partnership, and we congratulate all our graduates,” stated Director Michael Nieto with Daytona State College.

Students master the subjects, skills, and expertise needed to effectively lead and deliver exceptional service to the citizens of Flagler County. It is an intensive four-month executive education program which meets weekly for two-hour classes at the Tax Collector’s Office. The graduates enhance their knowledge of critical topics like leadership, human resources, budgeting, risk management, customer service, program evaluation, teamwork, and organizational culture. Students read two nationally recognized books on leadership and complete a series of challenging real-world assignments. They sharpen valuable competencies like research, writing, presenting, analysis, decision-making, teamwork, project management, communication, problem-solving, and planning. They study the use of best practices, model policies, and data-driven decision-making to best serve citizens.









“We are very much looking forward to seeing your continued accomplishments for many years to come using everything you’ve learned. We congratulate you on this highly impressive personal, professional, and academic achievement. We celebrate your commitment to being the leaders who exemplify the very best in public service,” said Dr. Joe Saviak who taught the leadership academy.

This will be the last graduation during Flagler County Tax Collector Suzanne Johnston’s over five decades in public service as she retires. It is her leadership which made this academy possible. One of her many positive and enduring legacies is our local governments in Flagler County being able to serve as models for the entire State of Florida and set the standard for professional excellence in public service for generations to come. Mrs. Johnston was recognized by the graduates, alumni, and partnering local governments with a special award for her outstanding leadership and service.

“We all strongly believe in investing in the success of our teams. We all want our local government to have leaders effectively serving the public. While we may have different specific functions, we are all one team with the same shared mission of providing effective, efficient, and responsive local government to the citizens we serve. That’s why we partnered together to offer this leadership academy,” stated Flagler County Tax Collector Suzanne Johnston who organized and hosted the classes at her main office.