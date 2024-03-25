Lawn Care Without Waste: April Is Water Conservation Month

Highlighting its commitment to the preservation and sustainable use of Florida’s water resources, the St. Johns River Water Management District’s Governing Board has officially proclaimed April 2024 as Water Conservation Month. This annual recognition, now in its 24th year, serves as a reminder of the critical role water conservation plays, particularly during the dry month of April when water demands escalate due to springtime planting.









“During Water Conservation Month, let’s focus on using water mindfully,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Water Conservation Coordinator Deirdre Irwin. “Over half of home water usage is for outdoor irrigation. With recent rains, the necessity to water decreases. We encourage residents not just to enhance irrigation methods but also to show restraint – remember to turn off the sprinklers when they aren’t necessary.”

While ensuring outdoor water use is limited, it is also important to not overlook indoor water consumption. Minor water leaks contribute to nearly 1 trillion gallons of water wasted annually in U.S. homes, as reported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In an average household, these leaks accumulate to around 10,000 gallons of water wasted each year – equivalent to the amount needed for 270 loads of laundry.

The District’s commitment to water conservation extends beyond Water Conservation Month. Daily efforts by District staff include promoting water conservation through comprehensive water supply planning, permitting processes, District cost-share programs, and effective communication and outreach initiatives.

For additional water-saving tips, please visit the District’s water conservation website at www.sjrwmd.com/ waterconservation/savingwater or explore the Water Less campaign website at www.WaterLessFlorida.com.