Support FlaglerLive's End of Year Fundraiser
Donate $5 a month and help fund independent local journalism.
The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Largest Rubber Duck Store Opens in Miami Beach

| | Leave a Comment

duck world store miami beach
Somehow they did not mark the occasion with a rubber-chicken dinner. (Duck World)

Duck World, the internationally beloved purveyor of iconic rubber ducks, announced the grand opening of its largest North American store at 1622 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, just off Lincoln Road. Spanning 1,500 square feet, this destination offers over 800 unique designs.

  • grand living realty

“We were thinking for a long time where to open the largest rubber duck store in the USA, and we decided to land and set up a nest in Miami Beach,” said Filip Perkon, co-founder of Duck World. “Miami Beach was a natural choice, aligning with Duck World’s focus on creativity and community engagement.”




Duck World’s journey began in early 2023 when co-founders Filip Perkon and Irene Fedotova turned Irene’s passion for rubber ducks into reality. With five stores in London and an online presence shipping to the USA, Australia, and the UAE, Duck World is spreading happiness worldwide.

The stores are designed to be immersive, Instagrammable spaces that delight customers of all ages. From quirky collectible ducks to officially licensed film and game merchandise, there’s something for everyone.

“Rubber ducks are timeless and iconic, but they’re also a blank canvas for imagination and creativity,” said Irene. “Whether it’s a cherished toy, a decorative item, or a playful reminder of simpler times, the rubber duck encourages us to embrace the small, joyful moments of life.”

Highlights include:
-Exclusive Designs: Over 800 varieties of rubber ducks, from classic styles to limited-edition collectibles.
-Experiential Retail: Art gallery-like displays, interactive games, and Instagrammable moments.
-Community Engagement: Collaborations with local artists for unique customizations and special events.

Duck World invites visitors to explore its new Miami Beach location at 1622 Washington Avenue or browse the collection online at www.duck-world.com.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.