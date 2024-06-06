Expect Delays on SR100 Eastbound Near Hospital from Lane Closure on June 14

On Friday, June 14, 2024, the City of Palm Coast’s Stormwater & Engineering Department will be repairing a portion of the roadway near the new AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway hospital, requiring an eastbound lane closure.

Palm Coast Parkway will be reduced to one lane eastbound heading towards I-95, near the new hospital. This repair project will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To notify motorists of the upcoming one-lane detour, message boards will be placed on June 11.

The Stormwater crew will assist the contractor throughout the day, ensuring proper maintenance of traffic (MOT) and safety.

The City of Palm Coast appreciates the patience and cooperation of residents and motorists during this time.

This information has been added to the Flagler County GIS road closure map. View all County-wide road closures here by selecting Flagler County Road Closures: https://data-fcmaps.opendata.arcgis.com/apps/.