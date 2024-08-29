Labor Day Weekend Gas Prices May Be At Lowest in 3 Years, But Drivers Beware: Sheriff’s Patrols Are in Full Force

Florida gas prices may be at their lowest in three years as Americans take to the roads this Labor Day weekend, with the statewide average at $3.29 per gallon last Sunday and prices about 10 cents higher in Palm Coast as the weekend approaches, with a few locations in the $3.20 range.

Meanwhile the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning drivers that the agency’s “DUI Taxi”–the hybrid vehicle that looks half like a taxi, half like a patrol car–and roadside message boards will be deployed across the county to remind residents to avoid driving drunk or stoned or recklessly. The sheriff’s Traffic/Motor Units will target speeding and aggressive driving in crash-prone locations.









Gas prices continue to seesaw, but in a downward trend. The state average had jumped 8 cents early last week only to reverse course and decline 9 cents by last weekend. Today, a gallon of regular unleaded was selling for $3.39 at most stations along State Road 100 in palm Coast, with a few stations at a few cents less than that. Palm Coast Parkway prices were not much different. But prices were sharply lower south of the Flagler-Volusia county line, with some stations offering $2.99 a gallon gas at some stations at the I-95-U.S. 1 interchange, according to Gas Buddy, the app, at $3.05 a gallon at Sam’s Club at LPGA Boulevard near 95.

“Low oil prices have kept pump prices in check,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Floridians planning to hit the road for Labor Day weekend are likely to find the lowest gas prices for the holiday weekend in three years.” Florida drivers paid $3.68 per gallon on Labor Day 2023 and $3.52 during the 2022 holiday weekend. The state average was $3.02 per gallon on Labor Day weekend 2021.

Oil was trading in the $75-a-barrel range this week, lower than for most of the year but not quite at the brief low of $68 a barrel last mid-December.

Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer. It will be packed with traffic, boating, and beach activities across Flagler County. That’s why the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force to ensure everyone remains safe while enjoying the holiday the Sheriff’s Office says, with operations called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Operation CARE.”

On the water, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s Marine Unit will team up to conduct high-visibility patrols along the Intracoastal Waterway and canals to monitor for boaters under the influence and those who are not operating marine vessels safely. Deputies on all-terrain vehicles will also patrol Flagler County’s sandy shores and parking lots for suspicious persons, vehicles, or illegal activities.









Wherever they may be–in Flagler or elsewhere–authorities are encouraging residents to do their part in preventing crimes of opportunity by locking car doors and hiding valuables in the trunk, especially in beach access areas. Never leave your keys in your car, as you might find your vehicle missing after a day at the beach. Be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity by calling 386-313-4911 so a sheriff’s deputy can investigate.

“Labor Day is a time for celebrating the hard-working spirit that makes America great,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “That same spirit fuels our deputies to work hard to ensure everyone’s safety on the roadways and waterways while enjoying the holiday weekend. Help them help you by indulging in moderation so we can all return home safely. Don’t forget ‘See Something, Say Something,’ and drive and boat sober or get pulled over!”