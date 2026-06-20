Kash Patel Marks Bunnell Police Lt. Shane Groth’s FBI Academy Graduation

Bunnell Police Lt. Shane Groth graduated Thursday from the 298th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, marking a first for the small department. He is the first member of the agency to attend and graduate from the law enforcement leadership program. FBI Director Kash Patel in a remarkably non-controversial moment shook hands with Groth as he handed him his certificate.

City Manager Alvin Jackson, Police Chief David Brannon, and Groth’s wife attended the ceremony in Quantico.

The session included 255 students, with 26 countries represented by 29 international students. Groth’s participation placed him among law enforcement leaders chosen for advanced executive training alongside professionals from across the United States and around the world.

The academy provides advanced leadership, communication, academic, and physical fitness training. Graduates represent a group of senior law enforcement professionals, often recognized as among the top 1% of law enforcement leaders.

During the academy, Groth completed academic coursework, physical fitness training, and earned college credits through the University of Virginia. He also completed the Yellow Brick Road, a 6.1-mile run and obstacle course, receiving the symbolic yellow brick that commemorates the tradition.

“Lt. Groth earned this moment through years of steady leadership, hard work, and commitment to this department and our community,” Chief David Brannon said. “For Bunnell to have its first FBI National Academy graduate is a proud and historic achievement. Shane brings back more than a diploma. He brings back world-class training, stronger professional relationships, and new tools to help us build the future of this department the right way.”

Groth was born in California and moved with his family to the Daytona Beach area as an infant. He graduated from Atlantic High School before attending the Basic Law Enforcement Academy at Daytona State College in 2008. He began his law enforcement career in 2009 as a Reserve Police Officer with the Daytona Beach Police Department.

In 2013, Groth joined the Bunnell Police Department, where he served in numerous assignments. He currently serves as Lieutenant overseeing the day-to-day operations of the agency and remains committed to developing future leaders, strengthening the organization, and enhancing public safety through professional policing practices.

Groth is also a graduate of the 91st Command Officer Development Course through the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute. In 2023, he earned his Associate Degree in Criminal Justice with Honors from Daytona State College and currently pursues a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Safety Administration at Seminole State College.

With more than 17 years of law enforcement experience, Groth continues to model professional development, ethical leadership, and service to the community with integrity and professionalism.

“This accomplishment reflects the kind of leadership development our city supports and our community deserves,” City Manager Alvin Jackson said. “We congratulate Lt. Groth and his family on this outstanding achievement and look forward to the continued benefit his training will bring to the City of Bunnell.”

Longtime Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson said, “As a lifelong resident of Bunnell and Mayor for more many years, I know how meaningful this achievement is for our city. Lt. Groth’s graduation from the FBI National Academy represents a proud moment not only for him and his family, but for the entire Bunnell community. Shane is a dedicated public servant, a respected leader, and someone our city can be very proud of. His accomplishment reflects the continued growth and professionalism of the Bunnell Police Department, and I am honored to congratulate him on this outstanding achievement.”

In a release, the Bunnell Police Department congratulated Groth on the accomplishment and thanked his family for their support throughout the program.