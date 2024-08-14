Kamala Harris Gains with Hispanics Extend to Florida

New multistate polling of Latino voters shows that the substitution of Kamala Harris for Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket plays well nationwide and in Florida.

Equis Research conducted surveys of 2,183 registered voters who identify as Hispanic or Latino in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas. The group says the polling between July 22 and Aug. 4 suggests a “Latino reset.”









And that reset extends to the Sunshine State, according to Carlos Odio and Maria Di Franco Quiñonez. Harris is running 9 points ahead of Biden in Florida among Latino voters, who will play an important role in this election.

And the trend plays out throughout the battleground map.

“Harris does nine points better in Pennsylvania than Biden was doing, 10 points better in Arizona, 12 points in Nevada, and 13 points better in Texas,” the analysis noted.