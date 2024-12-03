John Robert Dance, Public Servant and Rancher at Heart, 1959-2024

John Robert Dance, 65, of Flagler County, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 15, 1959. In 1972, his family relocated to Flagler County, where he later graduated in 1977 from Flagler Palm Coast High School, where he was active as a member of the wresting team and the Future Farmers of America (FFA). John earned the prestigious American Farmer Degree from the Future Farmers of America in 1980.

In 1987, John married Marylyn Penny, and together they built a life full of adventure and family. John’s career with the Florida Highway Patrol spanned over two decades, where he proudly served as a K-9 handler and worked in traffic homicide. He was shot in the line of duty and awarded a Purple Heart for his valor. A dedicated public servant, John also became a certified concealed carry instructor before retiring in 2013.

Outside of his work, John had a passion for the outdoors. He loved camping at Big Pine Key with family and friends, and his enthusiasm for boating, fishing, and lobstering was well known. He also enjoyed hunting and was a devoted dog breeder.

John’s larger-than-life personality and zest for life left an indelible mark on those who knew him. On the weekends, you would find John, Marylyn and Ranger at the Flagler Beach Farmer’s Market, where John was sharpening knives for customers as JD’s Knife Sharpening and Marylyn would be selling her handmade jewelry.

John was a cattle rancher at heart until the day he died. Growing up in the family cattle ranch business, T Double L Ranch on South Old Kings Road, John found a home and purpose with FFA, raising and showing cattle at the Flagler County Fair. John was a constant fixture at the Flagler County Cattleman’s Association “Cracker Day”, spending hours cooking and slicing the famous beef lunch.

John also worked the many family businesses, including Plantation Home and Garden Center, FLAGCO Gas, The Florida Sportsman’s Festival, Keels and Wheels, and Dance Storage.

John is survived by his wife, Marylyn Dance; daughter, Christin Martingano (and husband Adam); son, JC Chandler (and wife Tong); and his four grandchildren, Isabela, Malana, Bohdi, and Kaiel. He was surrounded by his mother, Nancy H. Dance; siblings, Andy, Nancy-Ellen, and George; and lovingly remembered by his four siblings in Connecticut, along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Craig Flagler Palms Funeral home on December 8th from 1 to 3 p.m. The remembrance ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Flagler County Fair and Youth Show’s 4H and FFA Scholarship Fund. Make checks payable to the Flagler County Fair and Youth Show, Inc., PO Box 544, Bunnell, FL 32110, (386) 931-6597. In the note section, indicate “In memory of John Dance”. You can also donate via this online link: https://gofund.me/298a9c56.

“There are no goodbyes for us, you will always be in our hearts!”