Flagler County Sets Salary Up To $235,000 For New Administrator; Public Sector Focus and BA, not MA, Minimum

Flagler County commissioners on Monday agreed to an unrestrictive job description for their next county administrator, and to a pay range of between $195,000 and $235,000 a year, benefits not included.

The minimum requirements: Ten years of leadership experience–management or directorship–and at least five in local government, preferably in Florida. Bachelor’s degree required, public administration and related fields preferred. Master’s degree in the same areas also preferred. Budgeting and economic development are priorities.

A line about smaller-county and coastal community experience was removed from the proposal.

The commissioners are searching for a permanent replacement for Heidi Petito, whose last day is Friday. (Her salary was $212,900 a year.) Growth Management Director Adam Mengel is the interim administrator until September, if necessary.

The commission is not conducting the search directly, the way Palm Coast recently did. It is using the services of the Florida Association of County Managers–namely, an association panel of three county administrators or managers–who will vet the applicants and reduce them to a shortlist for the commission to interview, in consultation with Flagler government’s Human Resources Director Charles Picano, who’s handling all the mechanics of the search.

Picano coached the commission at Monday’s workshop through the job description to be submitted for the search. The job posting will go from the principal requirements to a few specifics.

Commission Chair Leann Pennington did not want to exclude private sector candidates, while a majority of others–Andy Dance, Greg Hansen, Kim Carney–emphasize public sector experience.

“There might be a case where somebody came from the private sector,” Hansen said. “But it would have to be an exceptional case, very exceptional case, because it’s there’s nothing like being in the trenches and working in government.”

“Let’s say if you get a CEO or something, but he’s had extensive experience working with government,” Pennington said. “I guess that’s the question for me, because I don’t know if we’ll end up kicking out a bunch of people right off the get-go that could be private sector candidates that might be good for it.”

“We tried it in Flagler Beach,” Carney said, referring to the years when Bruce Campbell was the city manager. “We went with a CEO, CFO, we tried it. We went private.” It did not end on the highest note, with Campbell resigning at the end of his three-year contract, though the commission would likely have renewed it.

Dance is favoring Florida public sector experience, “with a bonus, if you come from a coastal community. That would be the optimal.” (The more they spoke, the more they sounded like they wanted to hire Petito.)

“I’m more leaning towards education,” particularly in public administration. “There’s going to be a learning curve here if you go with somebody that does not have public administration.”

The commissioners also filled in preferences for the skills and priorities of their next administrator. Budgeting and economic development aside, Commissioner Pam Richardson wants “improvements on intergovernmental relationships.” The candidate will be required to know consensus-building and transparency. Commissioners want the candidate to have the sort of skills that prevent any need for crisis-management.

“We don’t really want to end up with an administrator who is very secretive,” Pennington said.

“We had one of those,” Hansen said, apparently referring to Craig Coffey, who resigned in 2019.

Pennington is looking for an administrator who will be “the face of the board” and comfortable with the press. “It would be nice to have one person like give us a call the moment the issue breaks, and then says, this is how I’m going to handle it, and just handles it.”

In addition to the salary, the commission will set out “performance incentives” that could earn the next administrator additional pay.

But incentive pay is a double-edged sword most governments try to avoid. When officials make it available, it is usually a hidden way of guaranteeing an increased salary, because elected officials who hedge incentive pay on certain goals are loath to admit that the executive missed meeting or exceeding the goals. If that were to happen, it would imply that the executive is not meeting the expectations of the elected body. The next step would have to be probation or dismissal, as Petito could, at least until Friday, tell them.