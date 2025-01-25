Joan Dupray McReynolds, 1934-2025

Joan Dupray McReynolds was born August 10th, 1934, in Vista, California to Donald and Emma Dupray. Joan met and married the love of her life James “Jim” Newton McReynolds while he was stationed in California, and they remained together for 46 years until his passing. She was a proud military wife and lived in Germany through three separate deployments, with her husband and three boys while Jim was on active duty.

After living in Germany, Jim and Joan settled in Athens, Ohio where Joan ran and operated her shop, Quick Printer, with Jim by her side. The couple retired and spent a few years travelling around the States. It wasn’t long before they relocated to Florida where she started a new career as a broker and realtor, again working alongside her husband. After a second semi-retirement as a full-time realtor, she dove into professional writing and published four books. (It Came to Pass – Vista: A Memoir of Life in Vista, California Circa WWII, her 2009 memoir, was published by Old Kings Road Press in Flagler Beach.)

Joan always had an adventurous spirit and natural ability to capture anyone’s attention while reading or telling a story. Following high school, Joan was awarded a scholarship to attend acting school, which she turned down for different opportunities. She enjoyed her daily bicycle rides, morning prayer time, writing stories of her childhood and family gatherings. She was an active member in a variety of groups with her church and community, including acting in a local theater production of The Music Man.

Joan wore many hats in her lifetime; wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, business owner, and published author. However, those that crossed her path knew without a doubt “Joan the Baptist” was her favorite hat. She was a strong devoted Christian woman, who remained faithful to the word until her last breath.

Joan is survived by her three sons, Don McReynolds (wife Melissa), Jim McReynolds (wife Mary) and Mark McReynolds, Stephanie Tatalos, who remained a cherished part of the family, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, all of which who knew her as “Big Grandma” and “Grandma Mac”. She was deeply loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at DeBerry Funeral Directors, 2025 W University Dr Denton, TX 76201, February 15th, 2025, at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan McReynolds memory can be given to your local Salvation Army or church.