Bunnell Police Detective Jeff Traylor Is CrimeStoppers’ Flagler County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Bunnell Police Detective Jeff Traylor was named the Flagler County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Thursday at the 24th Annual CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida awards banquet. The occasion was held at the Daytona 500 Club at the Daytona International Speedway before a gathering of law enforcement personnel and officials from across the Seventh Judicial Circuit that includes Flagler, Volusia, St. Johns and Putnam counties.

To be considered for this prestigious award, local law enforcement agencies were asked to nominate a top crime fighter based upon their accomplishments and leadership in the past year. Providing the nomination, Bunnell Police Lieutenant Shane Groth wrote, “Detective Traylor has achieved remarkable law enforcement accomplishments over the past year, showcasing his dedication, expertise, and significant impact on the Bunnell Police Department. Detective Traylor’s investigative prowess is evident in his handling of several high-profile cases. He successfully led the recovery of a stolen vehicle, collaborating with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend the habitual offender.









“In a notable case where a person was shot, Detective Traylor took the lead and, within a week of the incident, identified all three individuals involved and secured arrest warrants for them, demonstrating his swift and effective approach to critical investigations. He also secured an arrest warrant in a domestic violence case for multiple stalking charges and located the suspect in another county. His investigation into a theft of utility services, involving the city of Bunnell as the victim, resulted in charges against the responsible individuals.

“Moreover, his thorough work in clearing a false accusation against a city employee prevented potential civil liability and ensured justice. His strong work ethic and dependability are further exemplified by his punctuality and willingness to cover shifts for colleagues. His commitment to professional development, through ongoing training and proactive skill enhancement, underscores his dedication to continuous improvement. Overall, Detective Traylor’s achievements reflect his significant contributions to the success of the criminal investigations unit and his unwavering commitment to the Bunnell Police Department.”

Asked to describe how Detective Traylor’s accomplishments distinguished him from other nominees, Groth wrote that “Traylor stands out from his fellow officers through his exceptional investigative skills and remarkable achievements. His swift resolution of a shooting case—identifying all suspects and securing arrest warrants within a week—highlights his efficiency in high-pressure situations. Additionally, his success in recovering stolen property and resolving significant theft cases underscores his thoroughness and commitment to justice. Detective Traylor’s strong work ethic, combined with his excellent communication and collaborative skills, further distinguishes him. His continuous pursuit of professional development reflects his commitment to excellence and sets a high standard within the Bunnell Police Department.”









Traylor was recognized for his leadership in solving complex, high-profile cases, while also making time to mentor his colleagues in their own cases. Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, city commissioners John Rogers and Pete Young and City Manager Alvin Jackson also attended, as did Groth.

“Detective Traylor truly embodies our agency’s mission to ‘Serve Above Self,’” Police Chief Dave Brannon, who was unable to attend the ceremony, said. “His dedication and leadership made a profound impact on both our department and the community we protect. By swiftly resolving complex, high-profile cases and mentoring his colleagues with the same commitment, Detective Traylor exemplifies what it means to serve with integrity and excellence. His actions not only uphold the highest standards of professionalism but also inspire others to embrace the values that define the Bunnell Police Department. We are deeply proud of Detective Traylor’s accomplishments and grateful for his unwavering commitment to our mission.”

Traylor graduated from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange in 1980. He served as a military police officer in the United States Army from 1980 to 1987. Furthering his commitment to public service, he completed his training at the Basic Law Enforcement Academy at Daytona State College in 1996.









In January 1997, Traylor joined the Holly Hill Police Department serving as a Patrol Officer, Patrol Sergeant, and Criminal Investigations Detective for 12 years. Following his retirement in October 2021, Traylor joined the Bunnell Police Department in June 2022, initially in patrol and now in the Criminal Investigations Division. He pursued higher education, accumulating approximately two years of college education from Daytona State College and the University of Maryland.

Brannon credited cooperation among local law enforcement agencies and the “alliance” with CrimeStoppers as “invaluable, providing a vital link between law enforcement and the public. Congratulations to all the nominees and award recipients for your noble and important work. You make us all so very proud.”