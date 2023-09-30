Tara Gugliara Appointed Manager of Intracoastal Bank’s Volusia Center

Bruce Page, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, announced the promotion of Tara Gugliara to Manager, Volusia Banking Center for the Bank.

Gugliara has had a variety of roles for Intracoastal for the past six years. In her new role, she will have responsibility for leading all aspects of consumer banking including sales, service, and operations in Volusia County. She will also continue to be active in supporting development and servicing of business banking relationships. Tara graduated from Daytona State College with a Bachelor’s Degree Applied Science in Supervision & Management.









Tara Gugliara is passionate about business, community service and education. She has been active in a variety of organizations including serving as an Ambassador for the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce. She also volunteers as a sponsor and mentor for Take Stock in Children for Futures Foundation for Volusia County Schools.

Ryan Page, President, said, “Intracoastal Bank is fortunate to have a highly talented business professional and banker like Tara on our management team. Her expanded duties reflect her important role in helping us achieve our goal of being the best financial services company in our community. This shows the Bank’s commitment to successful management succession with next generation talent. The board and management think this is vital to continuing to be a high performing, locally owned and operated, bank for the betterment of the community and economy.”

Tara Gugliara said, “I am excited for the opportunity to serve as the Volusia County Banking Center manager and lead the bank’s efforts in this important community. As a locally based financial institution we are committed to enhancing the economic vitality and success of the clients and communities we serve,”

Intracoastal Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Intracoastal Bancorp, Inc. Intracoastal Bank is a locally owned and operated financial institution. Intracoastal Bank’s Flagler County banking center is located at 1290 Palm Coast Parkway, NW, Palm Coast, Florida 32137. The Bank’s Volusia County Banking Center is located at 2140 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32117. The community bank serves the Northeast and East Central Florida area.