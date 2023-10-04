Flagler School District Discovers Possibly Fraudulent Money Transfers and Contacts Sheriff and FBI

Flagler County school district officials today uncovered “an electronic transfer of funds to a possible fraudulent vendor bank account,” triggering an internal investigation and contact with the FBI and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The district announced the investigation in a brief, cryptic press release issued at 7:20 p.m. Superintendent LaShakia Moore informed school board members individually of the matter in early evening, by email and by individual phone calls.









The board was scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. closed-door session to discuss litigation. The session, which was to have been led by School Board attorney Kristy Gavin, was cancelled, as Gavin and Moore were both called away to deal with what turned out to be the possible case of fraud.

The board did meet for its regularly scheduled workshop at 3 p.m. Gavin was conspicuously absent, though Moore attended the full three hours of that meeting, but did not discuss the potential fraud at the time. The district’s chief financial officer, Patti Wormeck, participated in some segments of the meeting, as she routinely does, though it’s not clear if she was there throughout.

The superintendent “was briefed after the meeting and let them know after the meeting,” a district spokesperson said of the superintendent.

The release was limited because “we’re dealing with an active investigation, we’re trying to be limited on what we release,” Jason Wheeler, the district’s chief spokesperson, said. “If the FBI is involved, it wouldn’t be a small amount of money.” The FBI investigates cyber crimes and financial crimes that cross state lines.

The matter was discovered this morning. The soundness of the district’s finances and accounts in general is not affected, he said. The problem was not an outside breach: “We want to assure the public there has been no data breach on our part and that all district information remains secure and protected,” the release said.









In any case, the district’s bank accounts have not been accessed. Rather, the potential fraud may be a case of vendor fraud–a bogus vendor posing as one doing business with the district, an increasingly common type of fraud across the country.

“The message is that we’re looking at our processes, we’re taking a close look at our processes,” Wheeler said.

School Board Chair Cheryl Massaro, contacted this evening, said she was told as little as was made public. The superintendent, she said, “informed us that because it’s an active investigation, they can’t give us detailed info.”