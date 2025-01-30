Indian Trails’ Brandy Anderson Is Teacher of the Year, Wadsworth’s Brande Martz Is Employee of the Year

The Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center was filled with celebration Monday night as Flagler Schools announced its Teacher, Employee and Rookie Teacher of the Year for 2024-2025 during the “Mission: Flagler Forward – The Stars of Flagler Schools” event.

Flagler Schools congratulates Ms. Brandy Anderson of Indian Trails Middle School as the 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year and Ms. Brande Martz of Wadsworth Elementary School as the 2024-2025 Employee of the Year. Both will represent Flagler Schools in the Florida Department of Education State Competition later this year.









Currently teaching Civics, Anderson is in her 10th year with Indian Trails Middle School. First serving as a volunteer at Wadsworth Elementary School, Martz is now in her second year with the Panthers where she serves as an ISS Monitor.

Joining them in the spotlight as the school-level winners of Teachers, Employees and Rookie Teachers of the Year are as follows:

2024-2025 Flagler Schools Teacher of the Year Honorees

Nicole Massey, Belle Terre Elementary School Jaime Everage, Buddy Taylor Middle School Amanda Davenport-Schulz, Bunnell Elementary School Phil DeAugustino, Flagler Palm Coast High School Amy Parola, iFlagler



Brandy Anderson, Indian Trails Middle School

Ashley Forrest, Matanzas High School

Kimberly Aromanda, Old Kings Elementary School

Colleen Welsh, Rymfire Elementary School

Allison Cencebaugh, Wadsworth Elementary School

2024-2025 Flagler Schools Employee of the Year Honorees

Shane Kerr, Belle Terre Elementary School

Felicia Magnusson, Buddy Taylor Middle School

Cynthia Torres-Shudy, Bunnell Elementary School

Sandra Bishop, Custodial Services

Rachel Huzior, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Rikke McHugh, Flagler Technical College

Trudi Hamel, Food Services

Felice Grushkin, Indian Trails Middle School

Wanda Pittman, Matanzas High School

Cathy Cirillo, Old Kings Elementary School

Todd McAndrew, Plant Services

Cynthia Cue, Rymfire Elementary School

Barbara Ostrander, Teaching & Learning

Becky Bernhard, Technology/IS

David Bowman, Transportation

Brande Martz, Wadsworth Elementary

And, to seek out the best of the latest generation of teachers at Flagler Schools, the Rookie Teachers of the Year category was again presented to pay tribute to the most outstanding teacher at each district school with three or fewer years as a teacher with the district.









2024-2025 Flagler Schools Rookie Teacher of the Year Honorees

Ashley DeMaio, Belle Terre Elementary School

Brittany Marts, Buddy Taylor Middle School

Kristina Rexford, Bunnell Elementary School

Lindsey Knight-Stewart, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Andrew Hobbs, Indian Trails Middle School

Andrew Douglas, Matanzas High School

Carolyn Douglas, Old Kings Elementary School

Kaitlyn Franzen, Rymfire Elementary School

Eva Minder, Wadsworth Elementary School

The open-to-the-public awards ceremony is an annual event that also honored the reigning Flagler Schools Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year. Kristin Bozeman, Principal of Matanzas High School and Mandy Kraverotis, Assistant Principal of Flagler Palm Coast High School were recognized at this year’s celebration.