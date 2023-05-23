In Seminole Woods, 42 Acres of Greenbelt Are Converted to Allow 180-Home Subdivision

Green belts as originally defined are buffer zones between between town and country. They’re intended as permanently green, open areas to prevent urban sprawl. But their permanence is precarious. Cities grow sometimes at the expense of their green belts. Palm Coast, a city of 100,000 and the 18th-fastest growing city in the nation, is not an exception.

The Palm Coast City Council last week approved rezoning 42 acres of greenbelt-designated land to make room for a 180-home single-family residential development that will expand the built-out footprint of Seminole Woods.









“Not that it is unprecedented, but it’s unusual,” Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin said of the rezoning, which may have hinged on the developer showing that the land had no reason to maintain its greenbelt designation. To do that, the developer’s attorney, Jay Livingston, said the land was previously mis-identified as high quality wetlands, but the environmental study showing that it isn’t a high-quality wetland was not included in the council’s materials. It is available at the city upon request.

The attorney–an avid reader who knows his Orwell–also submitted somewhat of an Orwellian argument: replacing the greenbelt designation with 180 houses will prevent sprawl. The attorney argued that the development will be “infill.” The vast swath of land to the north and west of the proposed development is all scrub, though Palm Coast’s urban landscape is beyond that. (City policy reads: “To promote compact and contiguous development and to discourage urban sprawl, the Area shall be designated Mixed Use, Greenbelt, and Conservation on the City’s [Future Land Use] Map.”

The property will be developed by SG Flagler, a subsidiary of Seagate Homes. It parallels Seattle Trail to the south, with a canal–Seven Oaks Waterway–demarcating the two sides, and Seaserpent Trail to the southwest. It butts up to Seminole Woods Boulevard to the west, and is some distance from Seven Wonder Trail to the east.









The lots would be 50 by 120 feet, with four homes per acre. The subdivision would have its own stormwater system, its internal sidewalks and amenity center. The land is platted for 134 homes.

The original plan was to build apartments or town homes there. When the developer met with existing neighbors, as required by city policy, residents were opposed to any type of apartment development. So the developer changed the plan to 200 single family homes. The city’s planning board found that volume too high, and requested it lowered to 180. The developer complied.

“This property was placed in Greenbelt due to the fact that we thought that was a large interconnected wetland system,” Deputy Chief Development Officer Ray Tyner said. “This property is unique also that when ITT was developing Palm Coast in the early 70s, early 80s, this lot was actually platted for single family homes. The land is “an isolated not a high-quality” wetlands system, he said. There is no floodplain on the property, according to Jordan Myers, the city’s stormwater operations manager.

“The designation is really inappropriate for this site,” Livingston said. “Greenbelt is kind of what it implies. It’s intended to be kind of a band that surrounds your urban service area, where you have that separation between the urban development and the rural development.” The designation is designed for rural areas around the city’s perimeter, he said, “which obviously this site is not on the perimeter, it’s in the middle of the Seminole Woods area of Palm Coast. And it’s really designed to define urban form and prevent sprawl.”









Still, many areas of Palm Coast, as in the W Section, the P Section, the Section, the L Section and Seminole Woods all have numerous swaths of greenbelt that ribbon through neighborhoods rather than delimit them. (See the map here.)

But the city also has an unhappy history when it uses the greenbelt designation to limit development. ICI homes sued the city after the council rezoned an area of Cypress Knoll to greenbelt, in 2004. The two sides settled in 2012, enabling ICI to build 58 homes on 37 acres–much less than what the council is approving in this case.

Keeping the greenbelt designation would not have disallowed development. But density would have been limited to one house per acre. The city could have chosen to keep the zoning designation as Estate 1, which would have allowed horses on the property, for example. But that would “create an incompatible land use pattern,” according to Livingston–a subjective statement that city planners are not contradicting in their analysis.

The greenbelt designation, Livingston said, “is intended to prevent urban sprawl which, again, what we’re trying to do here is to create an infill site which would be directly in support of that underlying policy in your comp plan–to prevent urban sprawl.” It’s left unclear how a 180-home development would be preventing sprawl.

Alfin was curious about the “mislabeling” of greenbelt property, asking if this was the first such instance. Tyner said there may have been “scattered” cases like it, especially when the city inherited designations from the county.

The developers are responsible for producing the documentation that shows no environmental impacts, using their own experts. The document providing that evidence in this case was not included in the council members’ background. “When we have things like this, where there is an environmental study of this magnitude,” Council member Theresa Pontieri said, “it probably should be included in the packet for our benefit and for the public’s benefit.”









Luke Weiser, a Seminole Woods resident who said he represents 50 families there, lives 750 feet west of the planned development. He alone addressed the council when it took up the matter last Tuesday. “I challenge the fact that it is alleged that the wetland is not of high quality,” he said. “The alligators, the fish that came out of that canal last year and came down my street does not consider it a low quality wetland.” He also challenged the city’s claim that there was no opposition to the plan.

“It seems to me that what we have here is a lot of revisionist history,” the resident continued. “And what we also have is the ends justifying the means. We want to turn this from woodland into houses, so we’re going to say whatever we need to say on any particular occasion to make that happen. People in Seminole Woods do not like your plan and they do not want the [future land use map] changed and they do not want the woods torn down and they do not want the animals and the habitats that live there to be destroyed in the name of progress.”

The council will have to approve the rezoning in a second reading likely next week.