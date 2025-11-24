Facing Identical Charges for Gun Burglaries, 17-Year-Old Held on $190,000 Bond, Brother, 18, Posts $60,000 Bond

A 16-year-old boy arrested with his 18-year-old brother and two other young adults in connection with a spree of burglaries and the theft of several guns in West Flagler last August has been charged as an adult and faces five counts punishable by life in prison.

Like his co-defendants, he now faces 12 felony charges in all. He was originally held without bond. His attorney successfully argued for a bond to be set. Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols last week set it at $190,000. His 18-year-old brother, who faces identical charges, posted bond set at $60,000 in Suwanee County, and a third defendant has a $120,000 bond, also in a different county. One circuit’s bond schedule has no control over another’s.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged burglars as Lucas Rebolledo, 19, Dwayne Ryan, 18, and Angel Jaramillo-Hernandez, 18, all of Live Oak, a small town halfway between Jacksonville and Tallahassee, along with Alan Jaramillo-Hernandez. Alan turned 17 on Nov. 13.

“I have just here in Flagler County alone, five charges involving firearms that your exposure is life,” the judge told Alan as he appeared in court last week, with his mother nearby. His mother addressed the court through a Spanish interpreter as she asked for him to be released to her. The judge said she was concerned about him living with his brother—his co-defendant—at home.

Alan has lived at his Live Oak address since he was 1, along with siblings, cousins and other relatives who live nearby. His mother, who works away from the house for 12 hours a day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., called him “respectful” at home. She said she did not know either Ryan or Rebolledo.

“He is still a juvenile. He’s still under the care and custody of his parent,” Alan’s attorney, Tammy Jaques of DeLand, said, “who has assured this court that she would continue to bring him to court. Her other son, who is an adult, she is making sure that he attends court because he’s had an opportunity to post bond.” His mother posted bond, paying the required $6,000 in cash and putting up the title to her 1998 Chevy truck as part of the collateral.

Assistant State Attorney Tara Libby argued to the court that Alan scores a minimum of 155 months—13 years—in state prison on the Flagler County case alone, going by sentencing guidelines. He allegedly committed similar crimes in Taylor and Dixie counties, stealing firearms there as well, Libby said.

In West Flagler, the thefts took place the night of August 28 to 29 at several properties along County Roads 305, 302, 140, 2006 and 15, Quarterhorse Lane, and Garden Lane. In all, some 15 properties and 20 victims were targeted. The arrests followed a Flagler County Sheriff’s investigation, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies in other counties, including Taylor and Dixie and in Georgia, where some or all four face similar charges.

Alan was arrested on Sept. 15 on five counts of armed burglary, five counts of grand theft of firearms, and two counts of burglary. He was held at a Department of Juvenile Justice jail for 21 days. He would have been released to the custody of his parents after that.

The State Attorney’s Office then charged him as an adult, charging him with five counts of principal to armed burglary, each punishable by life in prison, principal to burglary of an occupied house, a second-degree felony, principal to car burglary, a third-degree felony, and five counts of principal to burglary of firearms, each a third-degree felony.

Bond was set at $40,000 on two of the counts, and he was given no bond on the remaining counts. His attorney filed a motion for bond. The judge granted it, but it will be difficult for the boy’s family to raise $19,000 in cash and enough collateral to cover the full bond. Both brothers have applied for indigent status. In a court document, the older brother listed a weekly income of $1,000 and no debts. The younger brother is being held at a juvenile jail in Volusia County since Flagler County has no juvenile wing at its jail.

“I’m also adding a condition that he’s not to have any contact with any of the co-defendants, and that means no contact with his brother,” Nichols ordered. “So if mom and dad somehow do post a bond in this case, the brothers need to be living and residing separately. They cannot reside in the same home.”

Only the Jaramillo-Hernandez brothers have been extradited to Flagler County to face charges. The other two co-defendants have yet to appear before a local judge. The State Attorney’s Office attempted to revoke bond on Angel, the 18-year-old, based on unrelated charges. But Nichols denied the motion, ruling that the additional charges pre-date his arrest on the Flagler County charges. Both brothers have pleaded not guilty.

Pre-trials are scheduled for December and January.