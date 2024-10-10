If you have storm reports from your neighborhood or pictures, please text 386/503-3190.

Last Updated: 7:35 a.m.

“This horror will grow mild, this darkness light,” Floridians may be telling themselves–perhaps in not so many words–as Hurricane Milton edged off the coast of Florida this morning, still as a hurricane that left a wide swath of destruction and 3.2 million customers without power in its enormous path.









Flagler County was among the hardest-hit in terms of power cuts, with 69 percent of residents without power at dawn, or 50,500 out of 73,400 accounts. The county is still experiencing heavy rain and winds, though with periods of calm.

“City Hall roof is peeling off,” Flagler Beach Commissioner Rick Belhumeur said just after 4 a.m. “It’s going to be ugly out there at daybreak.” Emergency officials were reporting sustained winds of more than 39 miles per hour overnight, especially on the barrier island, causing emergency responders to halt responses.

The National Weather Service had warned of a potential storm surge of 3 to 5 feet in Flagler County, on the Atlantic coast and along the Intracoastal, whose tides are 12 hours apart. High tide on the Intracoastal was at 6 a.m. “So far so good,” Belhumeur, who lives on South Flagler Avenue, within a few feet of the Intracoastal, said. “The next two of three high tides still have me concerned. Surges typically come after the storm.”

The storm made landfall at 8:30 near Siesta Key, just south of Tampa, last night, and was about 10 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral by 5 this morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Flagler County is still under hurricane warning.

Canal levels in Palm Coast rose significantly, exceeding in some cases their high-water mark, as with the canal along Royal Palms Parkway, which rose to 24.5 feet around 4 and 5 a.m., from 19 feet before the storm, when the city had lowered canal levels. A stormwater pond at Flagler Palm Coast High School saw water levels rise from 22.5 feet Wednesday at 6 a.m. to 25 feet at 6 this morning, with 7 inches of rain at that location between Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday. There is more rain to come.









Flagler County’s curfew was lifted at 7 a.m. but authorities were urging residents to remain sheltered as morning flooding rain was to continue in St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam and Marion Counties, as were some wind threats. Authorities are expecting a significant amount of downed power lines–as indicated by power cuts– and downed trees.

Hurricane Milton’s destructive path was significant just south of the I-4 corridor, spawning off at least 116 tornado warning, destroying the roof of the stadium where the Tampa Bay Rays play, and sending a storm surge through neighborhoods after making landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.

[This is a developing story]