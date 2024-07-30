How Anthony Romine Faked Paralysis to Get Out of Flagler Jail, then Escaped Hospital Before Biting Rearrest

Anthony Romine is the 29-year-old resident of Elk River Drive in Ormond Beach and two-time state-prison offender who Saturday faked his way out of the Flagler County jail on a bogus ailment then escaped his guard at the hospital, leading local authorities on an expensive seven-hour chase that alerted county residents, ending in his re-arrest. He is unlikely to make it through the coming court proceedings without additional prison time.

Two years ago he was convicted of two grand theft charges in Volusia County, including the theft of a car. He served his second state prison stint, a short one. This year he was charged with armed burglary, theft and forgery in Volusia. He was also charged with aggravated battery after smashing another inmate’s head with a tablet.









On April 3, he allegedly stole a Walmart employee’s Speed E-Bike worth $300. The next day, a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy investigating a separate matter involving Romine noticed a bike that matched the description of the stolen one, leaning near Room 115 at the Palm Coast Econo Lodge , where Romine was staying with his girlfriend.

Between the deputy’s observations, the Real Time Crime Center’s facial recognition–and a neck tattoo–and Walmart surveillance video, Romine was identified as the alleged bike thief and arrested on a theft charge, along with a series of other charges unrelated to that theft–two out-of-county warrants, drug possession (meth), lying to a cop about his identity, and forgery. He bonded out four days later, posting $55,000 bond.

In May, citing the accumulating cases in Flagler and Volusia counties, the State Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke Romione’s bond. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins granted the motion and ordered the rearrest of Romine. He was booked again at the Flagler County jail on July 3.









On Saturday, he faked an illness–as he himself would later tell a sheriff’s deputy–so deputies would be forced to take him to the hospital, where he had planned an escape. He did just that: he faked paralysis.

Early Saturday morning, Palm Coast residents got an alert on their phones and by email that Romine had escaped from the hospital. What the alert did not say is that the deputy guarding him had fallen asleep, as a person closely familiar with the incident at the hospital told FlaglerLive, and that Romine, who was in the in-patient ward, got up and walked out.

A few hours later, Romine was back at the same hospital, this time with dog bites after he had once again ran from deputies who’d located him at about 1:30 p.m. near the Amoco gas station, by the intersection of State Road 100 and I-95. He had in mind to head back to Ohio, where he is from. The seven-hour search had involved a K-9 Unit, a drone, Flagler County Fire Rescue’s FireFlight helicopter, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office’s Air One helicopter, and bloodhounds from Tomoka State prison in Volusia County.

The deputy who spotted him parked his patrol car, its emergency lights on, and ordered Romine to stop and walk toward him. Romine ignored him and ran into the woods.









Additional deputies arrived and set up a perimeter. One of the deputies was the police dog Neo, who went into the woods with his handler, and soon was on Romine’s trail. Neo located Romine, was set loose and attacked him as he’d hidden under a pile of dead leaves. According to his arrest report–and the video footage below, from a deputy’s bodycam–Neo bit his right arm and did not let go. An agonizing Romine instinctively tried to push the dog away, which became a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer, and drew another bite on his thumb.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment before he was returned to the jail with the new charges.

“All he accomplished was to add additional arrests to his list of crimes and got bitten by our K-9, who gets a special treat for taking ‘a bite out of crime’ when he tried to flee again,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in a release. “Now that he has been apprehended, we will start a review of the incident to determine how the deputy assigned to watch him was distracted that resulted in his escape.”

A three-time prison reoffender would see a sentence aggravated significantly by the fact, but the three prison sentences would have had to occur within a 10-year span. Romine appears to be able to barely escape that window by a matter of months, since his first prison stint ended in late 2013.