Hot Diggity Dogs & Shakes in Bunnell Has a New Top Dog: David Zummo

Hot Diggity Dogs & Shakes, a Bunnell icon known for serving classic comfort food, including specialty hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, milkshakes and more, has been purchased by David Zummo.

In operation since 1984, the restaurant has earned a strong local customer base, attracting both residents and visitors. Zummo bought Hot Diggity Dogs & Shakes on Oct. 1.









Zummo, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America with extensive experience in the food industry, plans to maintain the quality and customer experience that have been essential to the restaurant’s success. While new ideas will be introduced, the core menu and welcoming atmosphere will remain largely unchanged.

Zummo’s past experience as an owner and operator of various food-related businesses, including a donut manufacturing facility, a micro coffee roasting plant, and several restaurant concepts. Zummo’s flagship cafe coffee house named The Latte Lounge was the downtown, hometown favorite in Oneonta, NY.

David changed the name from Hot Diggity Dogs & BBQ to Hot Diggity Dogs & Shakes. The restaurant still serves familiar favorites such as grilled hot dogs and milkshakes. “We continue to be committed to offering great food and expanding our menu to meet the needs of our community,” said Zummo.

Hot Diggity Dogs & Shakes is open seven days a week from 11 AM to 6 PM. The restaurant is located at 1001 S State St, Bunnell, FL 32110, 16 miles west of Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson Dealership and 1 mile east of SR 100 and US 1. They can be reached at 386-437-0990 or via their new website at: http://www.hotdiggitydogsandshakes.com/.