Holiday Concert Featuring Ashley Estevez at The Stage in Palm Coast’s Town Center

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with free live music as the City of Palm Coast presents The Holiday Concert at The Stage at Town Center, at 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. The concert will take place on Thursday, December 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., featuring singer-songwriter Ashley Estevez performing beloved holiday classics in a cozy, outdoor setting.

Ashley Estevez, originally from North Georgia, released her debut album, No Lies, in 2020. Working alongside blues rock musician Dyer Davis and her husband, musician and songwriter Len Estevez, Ashley developed a collection of songs that reflect her life experiences. Ashley’s music combines heartfelt lyrics with the spirit of country music.









“We’re thrilled to bring Ashley Estevez and her incredible talent to Palm Coast,” said the City of Palm Coast Parks & Recreation Director James Hirst. “This concert is a perfect way for families and friends to come together, enjoy live music, and embrace the holiday season.”

In addition to Ashley Estevez’s performance, attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup of food trucks and vendors! A complete list of vendors will be announced soon—stay tuned!

We hope you will join us for an evening of holiday cheer, music, and community spirit. And don’t miss the lineup of upcoming holiday events scheduled to make this season even more special. To learn more about The Holiday Concert and other festive events, visit our events page at palmcoast.gov/events.