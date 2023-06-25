Driver Arrested After Fleeing from Hit-and-Run and Trespassing on School Property

On June 21, 2023, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of State Road 100 East and Old Kings Road South for a reported hit-and-run crash.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife officer was traveling in the area when he witnessed a light blue SUV drive through the intersection of State Road 100 East and Old Kings Road South and strike multiple vehicles. The vehicle then continued south on Old Kings Road at a high rate of speed. The FWC officer activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle did not stop.









The vehicle entered the property of Old Kings Elementary School and drove around the running track before exiting the school and continuing to flee down Old Kings Road. The vehicle then entered the Flagler County Landfill and into the wooded area between the landfill and I-95.

Multiple FCSO deputies arrived on scene and established a perimeter while Flagler County Fire Rescue Fireflight tracked the vehicle from overhead. FCSO deputies approached the vehicle which appeared to be stuck against a concrete barrier.

The driver and passenger were given multiple commands to exit the vehicle to which they refused. Both the driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle by deputies and placed under arrest. The male was naked except for a small covering wrapped around his waist and socks. It is unknown why the male was not wearing more clothing.

The driver, 22-year-old Stephen Peterson of Port Orange, and the passenger, 20-year-old Victoria Averill, were escorted to nearby patrol vehicles. Peterson was arrested for Fleeing and Eluding, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Damage to Vehicle or Property, Resisting an Officer without Violence, Trespassing on School Grounds, Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Equipment.









Averill was arrested for Trespassing on School Grounds, Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Equipment. Peterson is being held on $19,500 bond and Averill is being held on $3,000 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

“Just when you think you’ve seen and heard everything – a naked driver causes multiple hit and run crashes, flees from law enforcement, resists arrest and then has to be dragged out naked from his car to be arrested,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Not only did this man endanger lives on the road and his passenger but he also could have placed innocent children at risk had they been playing on the running track. I’ll leave it up to your imagination on what was going on inside the car! Great job by all deputies and FWC’s officer apprehending these individuals.”