Hit-and-Run on U.S. 1 in Bunnell Caused Death of 2 Women and Critically Injured a Man; Driver Faces Charges

Charges are pending against Melvin Adona, a 51-year-old Palm Coast resident, in the alleged hit-and-run collision with three pedestrians early Sunday that caused the death of two women and critically injured a Bunnell man on U.S. 1, just north of State Road 100.
FHP identified the victims who died as Jacqueline Martin, 50, and Georgette Fisher, 59, both of Palm Coast, and Philip McClure, 48, of Bunnell, who suffered incapacitating injuries.
Adona was at the wheel of a white 2022 Chevy Silverado, driving north with his wife on U.S. 1 a few minutes past midnight when the trio of pedestrians, crossing the road from west to east, was struck. Speed, authorities say, may be a factor.
Neither Adona nor his 49-year-old wife reported the crash to authorities, or render aid, as required by law, authorities say. The crash was witnessed by a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy who happened to be in the area, and who called in the incident by radio, telling dispatchers, according to 911 notes, that the white truck “took off.”
The deputy reported the crash at 16 minutes after midnight. Debris was everywhere, according to dispatch notes. It was almost immediately evident that one of the victims had died. Flagler County Fire Rescue’s Engine 62 got to the scene within minutes and conducted CPR on victims. One of the women was pronounced deceased at 22 minutes after midnight, the second was pronounced deceased at 26 minutes after midnight. The 48-year-old man was transported to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach.
At 28 minutes after midnight, Adona’s son showed up at the scene in an emotional state and spoke with a sheriff’s deputy. He told the deputy that his father was the driver of the pick-up truck and that his parents had been in a crash. While the deputy was speaking with him, Adona’s son got a call from his parents, according to 911 notes. He answered, put the phone on speaker, and let the deputy hear that his parents were in the Terranova parking lot, the pizzeria, at 208 North State Street, only a few dozen yards from the scene of the crash. Multiple sheriff’s units rushed there. Deputies detained Adona and his wife as the on-scene investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol began.
In other circumstances, if a driver–who is not speeding or impaired–strikes pedestrians crossing a road, then stops, reports the crash and renders aid, that driver would not be liable for charges. Rather, if the pedestrians survive, they would be charged with improperly crossing a roadway. Because of the different circumstances of Sunday’s crash, “it is being investigated as a criminal case,” FHP Lt. Tiffany Williams said today.
The pending charges would be against Adona, not his wife. While both were temporarily detained, Adona was not booked at the county jail. That’s usually the case in such crashes: authorities don’t want to start the clock on speedy trial or force investigators to rush through their steps. Adona volunteered a blood sample for a toxicology report, which may take weeks to yield results, among other investigatory steps. But leaving the scene of a crash with deaths is a felong that carries a mandatory minimum of four years in prison, per count.
Authorities secured surveillance video footage from Terranova.
The crash and subsequent investigation caused the closure of U.S. 1’s northbound lanes well into the morning hours.
Comments
Kt says
This is absolutely sad. It’s sad that these people died and it’s very odd that the man driving did not stop at all to help or call 911. I feel he doesn’t care. Why wouldn’t he help or call 911, after hitting people on the road? He should be punished because he didn’t care enough to turn around to check on them at least. People drive badly here and I’m always riding my bike and see people speeding on US1 all the time and there never seems to be consequences for these people.
Skibum says
I feel terrible for the hit and run victims and their loved ones. It is baffling to me why any supposedly sane and coherent driver would intentionally flee the scene after striking pedestrians trying to cross the street. Since this driver had the presence of mind to use his cell phone and call his son to tell him what had happened, surely he should have been decent enough to let law enforcement know that he had just made a horrible error in judgement and owned up to hitting the three people in the street. But no, he still did not do the right thing, and it is thanks to his son’s ethical compass that his father will now be held accountable for committing such a serious and unthinkable crime.
And I would also like to point out something else regarding this very serious crime. Since it happened, very sketchy, undetailed and brief accounts of this hit and run have been reported on a number of TV news channels and online news sites, none of which has given such specific and informed reports of the circumstances showing exactly what occurred and how law enforcement found the driver of the truck that hit the three pedestrians. I would like to give a HUGE thank you to Pierre for completely outdoing the much larger news outlets and journalists who have done what is, in my humble opinion, an extremely poor job compared to FlaglerLive in getting the complete story so we have a much better understanding of what actually happened on that fateful night.
FlaglerLive says
Thank you for this. We’d been asked repeatedly over the past 36 hours why we hadn’t reported the incident: it took a while on this one to gather the necessary information.
Concerned Citizen says
I am sorry lives were lost in a needless accident.
Everyone needs to slow down. And be mindful of their surroundings. I don’t know what it is lately but I see so much anger and impatience on the road these days. Coupled with distracted driving for whatever reason. Everyone is always in a hurry to get nowhere. And there is always someone that just has to be first.
Now two are dead. And a third critically injured. And for what? That area is congested. And I see folks crossing US1 all the time. Unless you are responding to an emergency yourself, there is nothing that warrants you hauling ass everywhere you go.
I have said it many times before. Respect goes a long way in keeping our roads safe. And change starts with us. We need to do better. And please start stopping at accidents. Leaving isn’t an option.
MissM says
So tragic. I’ve known Georgette and her family for over 10 yrs. They’ve had a rough few years as of late. She lost her husband last year. My prayers go out to her sons Jack & Jesse. ❤️