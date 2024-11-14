Flagler County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a suspicious incident that left a substantial amount of blood and an unused bullet at the Hidden Trails county park off Mahogany Boulevard in Daytona North, or the Mondex, early Monday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at 2:40 a.m. Monday, finding “fresh blood smeared on a inside bathroom corridor wall leading to the female restroom,” an incident report states. Deputies determined it was human blood. They found a shell cartridge on the floor. They then gave loud verbal announcements for anyone who might be inside. When they got no response, they walked in.









“Upon entering the restroom more blood spatter was observed on the walls and on the floor,” the report continues. “Blood was also seen on the trash can. entering deeper into the room a moderately size pool of blood was seen at the sink area. The remainder of the restroom was cleared and nothing of obvious evidentiary value was observed at that time.”

Deputies sent up a drone to search for any possible individuals who may be either injured or hiding in the area, but no one was located.

Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office issued a request for public assistance in the investigation. The agency is asking anyone who may have information about what happened at Hidden Trails Park or who may have witnessed anything unusual in the area on November 11 to contact FCSO or Crime Stoppers.” Callers may remain anonymous.

“We are actively investigating this situation, and any information from the public could be critical to helping us determine what occurred,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Whatever happened could be just an accident or it could be something more serious. If you know anything or saw something suspicious at Hidden Trails Park in the Mondex on November 11th, please contact us immediately. You might just have the information we need to determine the source of the blood.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 386-313-4911 and reference Case #2024-00097279. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 277-TIPS or email the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at [email protected].