AI-Driven Technology Changing Heart Care at AdventHealth Palm Coast

AdventHealth has introduced a new technology powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to improve heart health care in Flagler County.

The new tool, called CathWorks, is enhancing the way doctors at AdventHealth Palm Coast and AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway detect and treat heart blockages, making procedures safer and more precise for patients.









CathWorks uses advanced computer-based software to help cardiologists accurately pinpoint areas of concern within the heart’s arteries.

“This technology helps us identify which blockages need to be treated more effectively,” said Dr. Dean Abtahi, an interventional cardiologist at AdventHealth. “It’s a big step forward in ensuring patients get the best possible care.”

Traditionally, identifying heart blockages requires inserting wires into the arteries and using large amounts of blood thinners. CathWorks reduces the need for both, making the process less invasive and lowering the risks for patients. By minimizing the use of these tools and medications, patients face fewer side effects, and the procedure itself becomes faster and more efficient.

“This is about making sure we are treating patients in the safest and most effective way,” Abtahi explained. “CathWorks allows us to use fewer tools and medications, which means patients can recover quicker and with fewer complications.”

Since its launch in May 2024, CathWorks has been used in about 80% of eligible cases in Flagler County: 85 cases at AdventHealth Palm Coast and an additional 10 procedures at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway – and it is coming soon to other AdventHealth locations. AdventHealth Fish Memorial in Orange City is the latest AdventHealth facility to incorporate this new technology.

While AI continues to gain attention in health care, it’s important to note that it isn’t replacing doctors or nurses. Instead, it complements their skills, allowing them to make more informed decisions and provide even better care.

As one of the largest faith-based health care systems in the country, AdventHealth uses more than 40 AI tools. However, the health system is cautious about how it implements AI and each technology is carefully reviewed by an expert advisory board before it is used in patient care, with security and privacy as top priorities.