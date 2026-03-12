Hammock Community Association Sues County and Developer Over 204-Boat Storage Plan

Barely a month after the Flagler County Commission approved a costly settlement with the developer of a planned 204-boat storage facility in the Hammock, a neighbor of the 4-acre parcel and the Hammock Community Association have sued county government and the developer, challenging the settlement agreement.

The lawsuit, filed in Flagler County Circuit Court on Tuesday, asks the court to quash the site plan for the boat-storage facility that the County Commission approved concurrently with the settlement agreement.

The lawsuit was filed by the HCA, a nonprofit that represents area residents and by Kathy Viehe, whose property adjoins the north end of the Hammock Harbour property at 5658 N. Oceanshore Boulevard, or State Road A1A, near Hammock Hardware. “Indeed, given the proximity of Ms. Viehe’s home to the proposed dry-stack boat storage facility,” the lawsuit states, “Ms. Viehe will be directly and adversely impacted by the site plan approval.”

“Similarly, given the HCA’s interest in the protection of the Hammock Area, including the County’s A1A Scenic Corridor Overlay District,” the complaint continues, “the HCA and its members will be directly and adversely impacted by the site plan approval.”

The complaint alleges that the county’s decision violated land use regulations and is not supported by “competent substantial evidence.”

The HCA won a lawsuit against the county and the Hammock Harbour development in 2020 on similar grounds, when a judge invalidated a 2019 decision by the County Commission that had cleared the way for the development. The judge found that the commission had reached its decision without competent evidence.

The lawsuit this time is not a surprise. Hammock Harbour and the county expected it. Hammock Harbour, owned by developer Bob Million, sued the county in federal court when the county rejected–against its counsel’s recommendation–an earlier settlement that would have allowed the boat storage facility, without the additional cost that came with last month’s settlement: $550,000 the county must pay Hammock Harbour.

The county had insisted that Hammock Harbour should get a “special exception” to build its facility. Hammock Harbour disagreed. A judge never ruled on the merits of the developer’s argument, and the county all along argued that Hammock Harbour could have gotten nearly all it wanted had it merely gone through regulatory steps. The county finally opted to settle. Hammock Harbour’s plan includes a marina and a restaurant, and possibly additional shops.

The HCA’s previous lawsuit was filed by Flagler Beach attorney Dennis Bayer. The latest lawsuit was filed by Brent Spain, an Orlando attorney who specializes in land use law.