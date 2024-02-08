City Invites Residents to Grand Opening of Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center

The City of Palm Coast is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the long-awaited Southern Recreation Center and the new Lehigh Trailhead, adjacent to the current Palm Coast Tennis Center, on February 23rd from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm at 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. These projects are pivotal steps in aligning with the priorities outlined by the community during the recent countywide Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

During the event, attendees can enjoy self-guided tours of the Southern Recreation Center and Lehigh Trailhead, giving them an up-close look at the state-of-the-art facilities and recreational spaces that promote health, wellness, and community engagement. Staff will be available to answer questions and share information about the projects.









The Southern Recreation Center is the result of a significant investment in the community. This project was funded in part by the Flagler County Government Tourist Development Council (TDC). The facility boasts a Community Building with offices, restrooms, locker rooms with showers, kitchen dining space, public access to 2 multi-purpose rooms, lobby space, an exterior patio, and a balcony. In addition, the facility’s exterior features twelve pickleball courts, six of which are covered for year-round use.

Additionally, the Southern Recreation Center project was meticulously designed to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. The LEED rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the world’s leading green building project and performance management system that delivers a comprehensive framework for green building design, construction, operations, and performance. The incorporation of energy-efficient systems, water-saving fixtures, and environmentally friendly materials underscores the city’s commitment to promoting environmentally friendly practices. As part of the project, the City is actively pursuing LEED certification for the Southern Recreation Center.

The Lehigh Trailhead project transforms the area into a vibrant park, offering a range of amenities to cater to the diverse needs of the community. The park enhancements feature a state-of-the-art restroom building, community gardens with six ADA plots and 12 standard plots, a large and small dog park, ADA-compliant paved parking lot with over 70 new spaces, enhanced lighting, utilities, pavilions, benches, and sidewalks. The Parks & Recreation Department is working with the UF IFAS extension office and their master gardener program to provide an exceptional community garden experience. Those interested in renting a plot in the community gardens can call the Palm Coast Community Center at 386-986-2323 to add your name to the list. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) played a crucial role in supporting this initiative by providing a grant in the amount of $1,240,000.00.









“This initiative reflects our City Council’s unwavering commitment to prioritize safety and reliability in our services and underscores the remarkable partnerships and cross-agency cooperation between Palm Coast, the Tourist Development Council, the Flagler County Board of County Commissioners, the Florida Department of Transportation, and the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization,” said Palm Coast City Manager Denise Bevan. “I sincerely hope that the community will join us at the grand opening of the Southern Recreation Center and Lehigh Trailhead on February 23rd.”

The completion of these two projects marks a significant milestone in the city’s ongoing efforts to provide residents with top-notch recreational facilities and green spaces. The City of Palm Coast looks forward to welcoming the community to the park and recreation center and encourages everyone to explore the new amenities and enjoy the enhanced experience.

Residents are encouraged to get involved in helping to shape the city’s future by participating in the comprehensive plan update, Imagine 2050. This initiative offers an opportunity for community members to contribute their ideas and aspirations for the blueprint of the city’s future.

Imagine 2050 is an ongoing initiative to update the community’s vision for the future. Residents can actively participate in this process and help shape upcoming projects and programs by visiting the Imagine 2050 Website for more information.

As we celebrate the completion of the Southern Recreation Center and the Lehigh Trailhead Project, the City of Palm Coast looks forward to ongoing collaboration with residents in shaping the city’s future.