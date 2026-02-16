80-Year-Old Man Struck and Killed as Wife Backs Out SUV at Their Grand Haven Home

Carolyn Mary McCutcheon, 79, and James Ernest McCutcheon, 80, had lived at 5 Shinnecock Drive in Grand Haven for 12 years since moving to Palm Coast from The Villages in 2014.

At 8:41 a.m. Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol and Flagler County 911 dispatch notes, Carolyn was backing out of the couple’s driveway in a Mazda CRX, an SUV, when she struck her husband James, who was on foot either behind or at the side of the vehicle.

There was structural damage to a wall of the 2,000-square-foot house that later required a visit by the city’s building inspector.

The 911 dispatch center immediately received an automated iPhone severe crash notification with the exact location. The first units were dispatched within seconds.

Flagler County Sheriff’s units, along with the Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue, arrived on scene within minutes to report that James, known as Jim among friends, had been “massively hit” by the SUV, one of whose tires was flat. Flagler County FireFlight, the county’s emergency helicopter, was placed on standby.

He was bleeding from the head and still breathing when first responders arrived and performed CPR. (A Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive and first to administer CPR). But life-saving efforts were in vain. James Ernest McCutcheon was pronounced deceased at 8:50 a.m.

The investigation was turned over to FHP. The crash resulted in the third road fatality this month on Flagler County roads, and the fourth this year, the first involving a pedestrian. A motorcyclist, an ebike rider, and a driver were the other victims this year.