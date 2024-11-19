Girlfriend Arrested on Aiding Flagler Jail Inmate Anthony Romine’s Escape in July

Following a 3-month investigation into the escape of Anthony Romine, an inmate who was in the hospital after he faked an injury and escaped from custody and was recaptured hours later, his girlfriend, Alicia Link, 39, has been arrested for aiding in his escape. (See: “How Anthony Romine Faked Paralysis to Get Out of Flagler Jail, then Escaped Hospital Before Biting Rearrest.”)

The investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Intelligence Unit included multiple interviews, search warrants, and forensic analysis, and revealed substantial evidence of a detailed plan coordinated by Romine, his mother, and Link for his escape.









On July 27, Romine, following his recapture, told Flagler County sheriff’s detectives that he had called his mother from the phone in his hospital room and informed her of his plan to escape. He also stated that he then told his mother to inform Link of his plan and ask her to arrange a ride for him.

Detectives and officers with the Holly Hill Police Department later interviewed Romine’s mother, who confirmed the phone call. She stated that she then contacted Link, and provided texts on her phone between herself and Link in which the two discussed Romine’s plan and argued over who would pick him up.

The investigation determined that on the day of Romine’s escape, Link ordered an Uber to pick Romine up at 5935 East Highway 100 in Palm Coast, the location of the Amoco gas station that Romine was later found hiding behind, and drop him off at her residence in Daytona Beach. The Uber driver was unable to locate Romine when they arrived and canceled the order.

Based on the results of the investigation and the evidence uncovered, detectives obtained a warrant on November 4 for Link’s arrest on charges of Aiding Escape and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device.









Link, 39, was apprehended on November 17 in Volusia County by the Holly Hill Police Department and arrested on her Flagler County warrant. She was transported to the Volusia County Correctional Facility, where she is being held on a $5,000 bond.

“Early on this case, we knew that this inmate was not acting alone in his escape plan, and I thank our Criminal Intelligence Unit for their thorough investigation and the Holly Hill Police Department for their assistance throughout the investigation,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “People do crazy things for love, but helping your boyfriend escape from custody is not romantic; it’s just plain stupid. As a result, the escapee and the accomplice are both behind bars, and unfortunately for them the jails are not co-ed!”