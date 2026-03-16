Florida Gas Average Up 29 Percent In Two Weeks

Pump prices in Florida increased 27 cents over the past week and have grown 82 cents since the on-going war with Iran began.
The auto club AAA reported the average gallon of gas in Florida at $3.72 on Sunday, from a low of $3.40 in Okaloosa County on the Panhandle to $4.02 in Monroe County, which includes the Florida Keys.
In Palm Coast, gas on Monday was selling for $3.75 at Wawa and $3.99 at RaceTrac on State Road 100, with different stations offering $3.75, $3.79, $3.89 and $3.99 along Palm Coast Parkway, according to GasBuddy.
The state average was $2.89 on Feb. 28 when the U.S. and Israel began attacks targeting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and senior leadership.
“For now, there is no clear ceiling on how high oil prices could go if geopolitical tensions continue escalating,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, wrote Sunday. “Oil markets are currently pricing in risk, uncertainty, and the possibility of supply disruptions, which could keep volatility extremely high in the days ahead.”
The national average rounded to $3.70 on Sunday and De Haan put a “near term” increase to $3.80 and $4 as the situation escalates around Kharg Island. The island is a core of Iran’s oil economy northwest of the Strait of Hormuz, where 20 percent of global oil for consumption typically travels daily.
Florida’s average is among the top 10 for states. However, the increase over the past week wasn’t among the largest in the nation, with GasBuddy noting that western states have been particularly vulnerable to sharp increases due to higher baseline prices and tighter fuel supply chains.
Oil prices reached $99 a barrel early Monday morning before falling to around $93 a barrel.
Diesel prices in Florida were also up 58 cents over the past week, to $5.07, ninth highest among states.
For electric vehicles, the per kilowatt hour cost at charging stations in Florida has held around 41 cents the past week. The price rounded to 39 cents on Feb. 28. Nationally, the average rounds to 42 cents. The average was 39 cents on Feb. 28.
–News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Comments
JimboXYZ says
Anything post-Biden gasoline price clawback was wiped out for taking out the Ayatollah. This is now, right up there with the worst/highest of Biden-Harris gasoline prices. Back to greed & it doesn’t help matter that Biden-Harris passed legislation that keeps oil from being drilled for. Biden-Harris funded this crisis of a war. Trump-Vance made it happen, the rest of us get to pay for the crap show as usual.
Dennis C Rathsam says
OH DEAR….The gas prices are just as high … as when Biden was in office. But now that worlds SAFER
DaleL says
Is the World safer? Two members of the Trump administration became interested in “doomsday” bunkers right after Trump’s war against Iran began, according to one builder.
The Strait of Hormuz is closed. Since oil storage is full, gulf state oil production has stopped. After the war ends, it will take MONTHS to restart production. Also blocked are exports of fertilizer, copper, and aluminum. These will cause increases in the price of food, electronics, and cars. INFLATION
The Strait of Hormuz is just 24 miles wide at its narrowest point. It doesn’t take a military genius to understand that to open the strait (for enormous, slow tankers, loaded with highly flammable oil) that the Iranian coast will have to be occupied. That means a, unless the war ends, ground invasion of Iran.
HOW DOES ANY OF THIS MAKE THE WORLD SAFER?
“Texas resident Ron Hubbard, who owns Atlas, a company that manufactures survival bunkers designed to withstand “biological [or] nuclear fallout, EMP attacks” and other catastrophic scenarios. Hubbard spoke with The Telegraph and revealed that since the U.S. attack on Iran, inquiries had gone up “tenfold,” including inquiries from two senior Trump administration Cabinet members.”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/top-trump-officials-rush-to-purchase-nuclear-war-proof-bunkers-after-iran-attack-report/ar-AA1XMtlY
Atwp says
Ty you Trump for your immature decision to start war with Iran. The good thing is Republican voters are feeling the Trump pinch. When will the war end, who knows, how many casualties will be caused by this war we don’t know. I do know and am very glad Trumps proud supporters are feeling the economic pinch. I truly hope Iran wins the war. Anything to make this country look bad while Trump is in office is very good.
JimboXYZ says
Americans were feeling the pinch from day 1 of Biden-Harris, but that was never a problem ? How is taking out the Ayatollah much different than Osama Bin Laden ? Iran funded Hamas to attack Israel. Hoping Iran wins the war is just an absurd statement ? Iran has terrorized their own people & America since at least Jimmy Carter era. Saddam Hussein & Iraq was Iran’s natural predator to keep the Ayatollah’s in check. Bush pulled the plug on that Frankenstein monster and between Obama & Biden the extortions only delayed the inevitable for Trump to do this. The corruption of the DC Swamp created this mess. This is where we are now. Free Palestineans, yet not Iranians ?
https://www.afr.com/world/middle-east/why-the-free-palestine-crowd-goes-silent-on-iran-20260114-p5nu0m
BillC says
Gas prices rose significantly during Biden’s presidency due to a combination of global and domestic factors, with the most impactful being Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which disrupted global oil markets and triggered a sharp increase in crude oil prices. This event, along with post-pandemic demand recovery outpacing supply, created upward pressure on gas prices worldwide. These events were beyond Biden’s control.
The current spike in oil prices is the direct result of Trump’s decision to enter a war of choice against Iran rather than continue negotiations.
Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who ran back and forth mediating between the two parties who were in separate locations, stated that the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal being negotiated during Donald Trump’s administration represented a significant improvement over the 2015 agreement reached under President Obama. He emphasized that Iran had agreed to zero stockpiling of nuclear material, a key advancement not included in the earlier deal, which effectively would have prevented Iran from accumulating enough enriched material to build a nuclear weapon.
Al Busaidi highlighted that this commitment made the debate over uranium enrichment less relevant, calling it a “completely new” and “very, very important” development. He also noted Iran’s willingness to allow FULL AND COMPREHENSIVE VERIFICATION by the International Atomic Energy Agency, including potential access for American inspectors—a level of transparency not previously achieved.
Despite Trump expressing dissatisfaction with the talks, Al Busaidi maintained that a deal was “within our reach” and urged continued diplomacy. However, military strikes by the U.S. and Israel were launched shortly after his statements, which he publicly denounced, saying active negotiations had been undermined.
Perhaps Trump had never intended to reach a negotiated settlement in the first place, his mind already made up to attack and he was just going through the motions.
Skibum says
I concur. Leave it to the most idiotic, corrupt and incompetent man this nation has ever had in the WH to snatch failure right out of the hands of victory in the Middle East. Probably because 1) drumph was led down that primrose path by Netanyahu who had a tight grip on his lap dog’s leash; 2) Jarod Kushner and Steve Witkoff were way out of their league and probably the worst people to be trying to negotiate a peace deal involving Iran’s enriched uranium production; and 3) minds were most likely already made up to attack Iran in some ridiculous show of “strength” no matter the outcome of negotiations with Iranian officials just so the felon prez could claim he is “a war president”.