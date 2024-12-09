Mother Faces 4 Felony Child Neglect Counts As Loaded Gun Is Found on Top of Disney DVDs in Deplorable House

Amanda Gaisford, a 37-year-old resident of Fanwood Court in Palm Coast, was charged with four felony counts of child neglect after authorities found a loaded firearm and numerous drugs within easy reach of the four young children she cares for, and a house in dire conditions. The house had no running water and was infested with insects and roaches.

Gaisford is the biological mother of two of the children at the house–a 16 year old and a 13 year old. She is also the primary caregiver and guardian of a 7 year old and a 9 year old whom her late mother had adopted.









Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the house after a weapons complaint Saturday. They secured a search warrant before five deputies searched the house, photographing every room before items were disturbed.

Deputies found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm SD9 VE semi-automatic handgun sitting on top of Disney DVDs, easily accessible to the household’s youngest children, in the bottom portion of the family entertainment center in the living room. All the children have access to the entertainment center.

Gaisford told authorities that was where “she typically keeps the firearm.” There were no safety measures with the gun. “The firearm was equipped with a Garno laser pointer and had a single Hornady 9mm bullet chambered and was in a ready state of operation to be fired,” a sheriff’s report states. Deputies eventually found the gun’s magazine inside a hamper in the master bedroom. The magazine contained 11 bullets.









In one of the children’s bedrooms–that of Gaisford’s teen-age son–deputies “observed a large amount of marijuana related paraphernalia, [including] lighters, baggies, smoking pipes, and other related items used for the packaging and usage of marijuana,” the report states. “Additionally, they recovered a small clear zip-lock baggie containing a white powdery residue.” Deputies located three 9mm Hornaday bullets under the blanket of the child’s bed. “It should be noted that there have been multiple narcotic complaints received by the Sheriffs Office regarding [the child]. There also exists an extensive call history pertaining to [the child] and this residence,” the report states.

In the garage, deputies found various glass marijuana smoking pipes, grinders, vacuum sealed bags with an odor of marijuana, and other marijuana related paraphernalia. A backpack in the garage contained marijuana paraphernalia and a black zip-lock bag within which were two small baggies with white residue later allegedly testing positive for cocaine.

Deputies also found the residence littered with numerous prescription bottles with various prescription pills. The pill bottles were observed loosely laying out in the open, on the floor, on tables, and in various open boxes, all accessible to the children. (Since before and after the pandemic, health authorities have been raising alarms about “an increased risk of both accidental and intentional exposure to children and adolescents” when prescription drugs are not properly secured in a house.)









“The living conditions that [Gaisford] was housing the above-mentioned children is inadequate, unsafe, with apparent hazards, and criminally negligent,” the sheriff’s report found.

There had not been any running water in the house for at least two weeks, according to Gaisford. The bathrooms had no flushing water. The toilets were filled with waste. During the investigation, Gaisford walked to Holland Park to use the public restroom there, telling deputies that’s what she and the children frequently did.

“The residence was infested with roaches, fleas, and other insects, making conditions that are likely to cause physical pain to the children located within the residence,” the report states. “The infestation would be avoidable if not for the hoarding conditions of the home, the trash and perishable items left within the home, and general level of completely unsanitary conditions observed.” The fridge had spoiled food. Bedrooms had open containers of spoiled or rotten food. Deputies had detected foul odors even from outside the house.

The Flagler County school district had reported to the Sheriff’s Office that one of Gaisford’s children hadn’t attended her middle school since Oct. 31. Gaisford said she was allowing her daughter to miss school and was trying to find her alternative schooling because the girl has numerous health issues, including infections.

The Florida Department of Children Families was notified and apprised of the situation at the Fanwood Court house, and Gaisford was taken to the county jail, where she was booked on $10,000 bond. She remained at the jail this morning.

