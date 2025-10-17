From Jacques Brel to Charlie Brown, City Repertory Theatre Presents Retrospective Concert

For its current season, City Repertory Theatre is reprising plays from throughout its 14 seasons.

That trend will be evident when the Palm Coast troupe presents the first of three “Evening With . . .” concerts, which will feature songs from the musicals CRT has staged during that span.

City Rep veterans Laniece Rose (Fagundes), Benjamin Beck and Denise Elisha will perform during “Evening With . . .” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19 at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, B-207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $25 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling the box office at 386-585-9415, or at the door.

The trio “have all played integral roles in the musicals we’ve done over the years,” says CRT director and co-founder John Sbordone. The concert will be “a journey back in time through music and story.”

The trio will perform songs from “Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris,” “Cabaret,” “I Do! I Do!,” “Avenue Q,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and other musicals.