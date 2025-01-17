Freytag Cancer Center at AdventHealth Palm Coast Opens

The Freytag Cancer Center at AdventHealth Palm Coast officially opened on Jan. 16, revolutionizing cancer care in Flagler County. This facility, made possible by many donors, including Peter and Sue Freytag of Palm Coast, offers advanced medical treatments and compassionate care closer to home.









“The Freytag Cancer Center represents more than just a building; it is an investment in our community and a commitment to providing world-class care with excellence and compassion,” said Audrey Gregory, Ph.D., executive vice president and CEO for AdventHealth East Florida Division. “For more than 150 years, AdventHealth has been a trusted cornerstone of health care. This Center strengthens our roots in Flagler County – a community we have served for the past two decades – and reflects our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ.”

Based in Altamonte Springs, AdventHealth is the only national non-profit health care system headquartered in Florida. With almost 100,000 team members, it’s among the largest faith-based systems in the U.S., spanning over 50 hospitals across nearly a dozen states.

Locally, Flagler County is one of the fastest-growing areas in Florida, and with growth comes the responsibility to expand access to cancer care.

The Freytag Cancer Center, a two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility designed by Orlando-based HuntonBrady and built by Robins & Morton, houses comprehensive cancer treatment services, including radiation oncology and medical oncology, alongside primary care physician offices.

The second-floor features clinics for primary care physicians including Dr. Timothy Quinn, a new physician to the community, as well as established physicians Dr. Tanam Ahmed and Dr. Jose Burgos.

“Freytag Cancer Center is a place where stories of strength, like Flagler Beach resident Carla Cline’s, come to life,” said Denyse Bales-Chubb, president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast and the Flagler and St. Johns market. “Carla is a longtime community advocate who found herself navigating a breast cancer diagnosis last year. Throughout her journey, she shared her belief in the power of local care and her gratitude for having access to a team that truly cared for her as a whole person – not just a patient. It’s stories like Carla’s that remind us why we do what we do.”

This $30 million investment in the community offers treatment options such as precision medicine, immunotherapy, and personalized treatments based on each patient’s genetic makeup.









The facility was in part made possible by donations through the AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation and its donors, including their HOPE wall donors and the 20/20 Society, a dedicated group of community supporters who have worked tirelessly to raise $4 million for this project.

With state-of-the-art technology, including the TrueBeam visual radiation system, the center ensures that patients receive the most effective and least invasive treatments available.

The Freytag Cancer Center also features the relocated Judith C. Macko Cancer Resource Center, providing free resources and support to patients and their families.

The facility’s comprehensive approach ensures that every patient receives not only medical treatment, but also emotional and psychological support throughout their journey.

“As a physician, I see the difference it makes when patients feel heard and valued,” said Dr. Irfan Ahmed, AdventHealth radiation oncologist. “One patient told me that knowing she could receive top-notch care close to home gave her the strength to face her diagnosis head-on. That’s the impact of this center and why we are here – not just to fight cancer, but to walk alongside our patients every step of the way.”