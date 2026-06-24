Free Breakfast and Lunch Program for All Students in Flagler County Schools

The Flagler County school district today issued the following advisory:

Flagler Schools announces its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Programs for the 2026-2027 school year. All students will be served lunch/breakfast at no charge at the following sites:

Belle Terre Elementary School, Bunnell Elementary School, Old Kings Elementary School, Rymfire Elementary School, Wadsworth Elementary School, Buddy Taylor Middle School, Indian Trails Middle School, Flagler Palm Coast High School, and Matanzas High School.

For additional information, please contact: Flagler County Food and Nutrition Services, Attention:

Mike Baker, Director, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Building 2, Bunnell, FL, 32110; 386-437-7526 ext. 1155 or [email protected]. In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-302, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/ default/files/documents/USDA- OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508- 0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

Mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

Fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

Email:

[email protected]

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.