36-Year-Old Woman Crossing Moody Boulevard Critical After Collision with Car

A 36-year-old woman who was on foot on West Moody Boulevard in Bunnell was in critical condition following a collision with a car shortly after midnight this morning (May 13).

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old Jacksonville man was at the wheel of a sedan, driving east on Moody Boulevard–or State Road 11–with a 43-year-old passenger from Leesburg. “For unknown reasons,” FHP states, the pedestrian was attempting to cross Moody Boulevard between South Stone Street and North Forsyth Street, and walked in front of the oncoming Sedan.









The front of the sedan struck the woman, who was severely injured and was not responsive when first responders arrived shortly afterward. UFHealth’s Trauma One, the emergency helicopter, was summoned, and landed at Edward Johnson Park 26 minutes after midnight. (Flagler County FireFlight, the county’s emergency helicopter, goes out of service at 8 p.m. It goes in service at 8 a.m.) The victim was flown to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach.

The area of the crash was closed to traffic. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Bunnell police and Flagler County Fire Rescue were among the agencies responding to the crash scene. FHP’s investigation is ongoing. The incident was roughly the 500th crash on Flagler roads so far this year, according to FHP, with 10 fatalities and 376 injuries, not counting this morning’s incident.