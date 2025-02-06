Flagler’s Jonathan Lord Elected President of Florida Emergency Preparedness Association

Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord was elected and then sworn in as President of the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association (FEPA) last week, during the its Annual Meeting.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve Flagler County and my peers statewide as we collectively tackle ways to better prepare our communities for disasters,” said Lord. “FEPA provides great collaboration with emergency managers from both public and private sectors throughout the state to share best practices and evolve the emergency management profession.”









This is Lord’s 10th annual term as board member of FEPA. He served nine consecutive years on the board, and was elected treasurer for each of those years, but took two years off before making the decision to run for the office of President.

In 2022, Lord received the FEPA “Gary Arnold Award” for his dedicated, unselfish, and enthusiastic service to improving the emergency management community in Florida.

“This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to your dedication, expertise, and the respect you’ve earned among your peers,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “Administration is incredibly proud to see you take on this role, and we have no doubt that you will make a lasting impact.”

Lord’s dedicated, unselfish service has included:

Serving four years as the Chair of the Planning, Response, and Recovery Focus Group that is part of the Domestic Security Coordinating Group

Served as Chair of the FEPA County Emergency Management Directors Working Group from its inception in 2018 until early 2024

Served on the WebEOC and AlertFlorida working groups

Serves on the Florida Domestic Security Oversight Council

Of the Florida Domestic Oversight Council, Lord is one of two members representing Emergency Management statewide alongside Kevin Guthrie, Executive Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

FEPA was created in 1956 to help professional Emergency Managers work to protect the people of Florida.