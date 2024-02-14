Flagler Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest 31 in Year-Long Undercover Operations Targeting Illegal Drugs

Over $746,000 of illegal drugs and 31 drug dealers are now off the streets after a nearly year-long countywide undercover operation targeting drug dealers in Flagler County by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

FCSO’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) seized 4 firearms, just over $6400 in cash, and over 1.3 kilograms of various kinds of drugs in Operation Heartbreaker, including cocaine, fentanyl,methamphetamine, cannabis, and MDMA. At the time of this release, 31 of the 43 arrest warrants have been served by SIU detectives as part of this operation, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.









“I want to commend our undercover team, Special Investigations Unit, Evidence, CSI, PACE Unit and our patrol teams but especially our community that has spoken up saying they don’t want this poison in their neighborhoods,” Sheriff Staly added. “When they saw something, they said something. We investigate every tip, and today you see the results of your tips. We will never know how many overdoses or deaths we prevented with this undercover operation.”

All of the 48 suspects in Operation Heartbreaker face at least one charge of selling or intent to sell illegal drugs, including five whose identities are being withheld as investigators continue to actively work these cases. Most of the suspects arrested are Flagler County residents.

As a result of the Operation Heartbreaker, the following were arrested:

1.) Keith Bryant, Sale of Fentanyl, Sale of Cocaine.

2.) Michael Macnamara, Possession of Schedule 2 Substance.

3.) Russell Hillard III, Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Fentanyl, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

4.) Tony Lanning, Sale of a Controlled Substance.

5.) Stephanie Raimundo, Trafficking Fentanyl, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

6.) Keith Coyne, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

7.) Richard Spear, Sale of a Controlled Substance.

8.) Daniel Paulo, Cocaine Possession, Drug Paraphernalia.

9.) Derick Farquharson, Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Fentanyl.

10.) Alden Bradshaw, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

11.) Robert Elkins, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

12.) Glib Fedotov, Possession of Synthetic Cathinones.

13.) Erin Stevenson, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

14.) Todd Blanchard, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.









15.) Troy Reddin, Possession of Oxycodone.

16.) Andrew Jones, Possession of Fentanyl.

17.) Brett Savage, Trafficking Synthetic Cathinones.

18.) Jason Kjersgaard, Sale of Controlled Substance.

19.) Christian Grasso, Sale of Controlled Substance, Possession of Fentanyl.

20.) Jenni Paris, Possession of Fentanyl.

21.) Mandy Mazzarese, Sale of a Controlled Substance.

22.) Leroy Sampson, Sr., Sale of Cocaine.

23.) Chancey Watson, Sale of Synthetic Cathinones, Unlawful use of a two-way device.

24.) Paula Raymond, Trafficking Methamphetamine.

25.) Anthony Mascarella, Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Unlawful use of a two-way device.

26.) Carlos Hubbert, Sale of Cocaine, Unlawful use of a two-way device.

27.) Elisha Phillips, Sale of Cocaine.

28.) Deandre McCall, Sale of Synthetic Cathinones, Sale of Cocaine.

29.) Patrick Miller, Sale of Methamphetamine, Sale of Fentanyl.

30.) William Phillps, Sale of Cocaine within 1000’ of a Public Park.

31.) Richard Knoblaugh II, Sale of Fentanyl.

The following drug dealers are wanted and are currently being sought:

1.) Edward Hupp III, Sale of Synthetic Cathinones, Sale of Fentanyl.

2.) Eric Felder, Trafficking of Synthetic Cathinones, Unlawful use of a two-way device.

3.) Ernest Hall Jr., Sale of Cocaine within 1000’ of a Public Park (2), Sale of Fentanyl within 1000’ of a Public Park, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.









4.) Jaquadis Johnson, Sale of Cocaine, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

5.) Jerry Murphy III, Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Fentanyl, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

6.) Johnnie Emanuel, Sale of Synthetic Cathinones.

7.) Moses Warren, Trafficking of Fentanyl, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device, Possession of Schedule 2 Substance, Possession of MDMA, Possession of Cocaine.

8.) Rodrick Williams Jr., Sale of Cocaine within 1000’ of a Public Park, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

9.) Shamine Giddens, Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Fentanyl, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

10.) Solomon Coley III., Sale of Synthetic Cathinones, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

11.) Stanley Hankerson III, Sale of Methamphetamine (2), Sale of Cocaine.

12.) Terance Johnson, Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Synthetic Cathinones.

Sheriff Staly says it’s only a matter of time before FCSO rounds up the rest of the poison peddlers.

“If you are on this list and have not been arrested yet, just call us or go to the Green Roof Inn and turn yourself in,” Sheriff Staly added. “That way, you don’t have to look over your shoulder wondering when we will be arrested because I promise you, if you are one of these poison peddlers, we will get you. This should also be a warning to drug dealers that, if you are not listed in this operation and you are selling poison in our community, I suggest you get out of Flagler County because you are next! And if you sell a fatal dose of poison, we will investigate you until we can lock you up for murder.”

