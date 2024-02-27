Flagler Schools Mark Career and Technical Education Month

With more than 13,000 students enrolled, the focus of Flagler Schools is squarely on doing all that can be done to set up every child for success.

This month, Flagler County Schools are celebrating Career and Technical Education (CTE) month. CTE is education that directly prepares students for high-wage, high-skill and high-demand careers.









The latest data shows that nearly 99 percent of Flagler Schools students who take at least one CTE course will earn their high school diploma. Nearly half of high school and middle school students currently participate in one of 76 CTE course offerings offered within Flagler Schools.

“We have to continue to offer the latest in programs that will directly impact not only our students’ education, but their lives yet to come,” Teaching and Learning Curriculum Specialist Adam Blair said. “What they do in these classrooms isn’t just leading to a diploma. Teachers and students are taking bigger strides than ever to help strengthen and prepare the next generation of Flagler County.”

With a push to expose students to careers in need of skilled specialists, both Flagler Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School recently held Programs of Choice nights.

These specially designed programs expose rising eighth and ninth graders and their families to the special areas of study that can help them not only succeed on the high school level, but also in building a career and a life here on the First Coast and beyond.

Among the CTE-focused programs offered at Flagler Palm Coast High School are Aeronautics, Allied Health, Fire Leadership and Vet Assisting. Some of the CTE offerings at Matanzas include Culinary and Hospitality, Cybersecurity, Law and Justice and Marketing.

For a complete listing of programs of choice, or any other information about Career and Technical Education in Flagler Schools, visit the CTE page at the Flagler Schools website at FlaglerSchools.com/academics/career-technical-education or contact Teaching and Learning Curriculum Specialist Adam Blair at 386-437-7526, extension 1111.