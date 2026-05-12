Flagler Schools Earns Guy Harvey Conservation District Designation For The 2025-2026 Academic Year

Flagler Schools has been named a Guy Harvey Conservation District for the 2025-2026 school year, underscoring the district’s commitment to environmental education through teacher professional development, experiential learning and environmental leadership. A presentation honoring the recognition will take place at this month’s Flagler Schools Board Meeting at the Government Services Building in Bunnell on May 19.

The Fort Lauderdale-based Guy Harvey Foundation, a global non-profit, supports scientific research and advocates for the protection of marine ecosystems. It was founded by Guy Harvey, a 70-year-old Jamaican conservationist, artist and scientist. The foundation funds research through grants. It had revenue of $3.6 million in 2024, according to its tax filing for that year.

“We are inspired by the work and commitment of the educators and schools in Flagler Schools that, through the Guy Harvey Conservation Education Program, promote marine science and strengthen conservation education,” said Jessica Harvey, CEO of the Guy Harvey Foundation.

Through the Guy Harvey Conservation Education Program, educators, and by extension schools and school districts, can participate in regional professional development opportunities dedicated to environmental science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education known as STEAM.

Following their training in the program, participants become Guy Harvey Conservation (GHC) Educators who are then empowered with recognition, knowledge and resources they can share with students to foster environmental awareness and contribute to a sustainable future. The program offers supplies and grants for field trips enabling GHC Educators to enhance their teaching and instill conservation values in students.

Open to all elementary, middle and high school educators, the immersive and experiential education program training includes all the materials, classroom supplies and educational content they need to inspire and excite the next generation of ocean conservationists.

“The Guy Harvey curriculum has tremendously impacted Flagler Schools by equipping teachers with engaging training and meaningful marine science resources they can immediately bring back to their classrooms,” said Heidi Alves, the district’s K-12 Science Curriculum Specialist. “Our students are developing a deeper understanding of ocean ecosystems and becoming responsible stewards of our marine environment. We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Guy Harvey Conservation District and to partner in promoting marine science education and environmental stewardship across Flagler Schools.”

Matanzas High School and Wadsworth Elementary School are currently recognized as Guy Harvey Conservation Schools and 15 district educators are recognized as Guy Harvey Conservation Educators.

“The commitment of school systems across the nation dedicated to environmental STEAM education creates a ripple effect as educators become catalysts for positive environmental change in the minds and actions of their students,” Harvey said. “Our goal is to educate and enlighten more than 50 million students and more than five million teachers globally with our educational initiatives.”