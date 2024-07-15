Flagler Photographers Wanted to Showcase County’s ‘Stormy Skies’ in State Association’s Calendar Contest

Flagler County is seeking photographers who would like to submit their images for the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) 2024-2025 calendar contest “Stormy Skies.”

“This year’s theme will test the moxie of photographers, who will need to embrace the storm chaser within,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “Fortunately, we have a lot of great photographers here in Flagler County, so we are reaching out for help in presenting our captivating storms to the rest of the state of Florida.”









“Stormy Skies” submissions can range from “the gentle swirl of clouds to the delicate dance of lightning,” the FAC website states.

Flagler County will submit the entries on behalf of individual photographers. The Florida Association of Counties will give winning photographers credit for their images in the calendar.

“In the past when we’ve had a winning entry, FAC provided us with additional copies,” Petito said. “I fully expect that we will be able to provide calendars to the winning photographer. Last year, FAC honored a second Flagler County photographer by selecting one of the submissions to be displayed in the organization’s Tallahassee office for the legislative session.”

Entry requirements are as follows:

Theme – “Stormy Skies.”

MUST BE SHOT IN FLAGLER COUNTY (it is helpful if the location is identified).

Photos must be at least 3000 pixels / 300 DPI and in .JPEG format (horizontal format for calendar).

Photos with logos, names, time and date stamps, or watermarks will not be accepted.

Flagler County deadline is August 12 (Monday) so that the county can get them prepared for submission and submitted.

Submit to [email protected] .

A submission attests to the fact that the photographer/submitter has all rights and permissions to the photo (and for the images/likenesses of any identifiable people) and is allowing Flagler County to submit the photo in the 2024-2025 Florida Association of Counties 12th Annual Photo Contest, as well as for other county uses, none of which are for profit. Please include the following with the submission: