Flagler OARS Hosts Peer-Based Recovery Support Training

Flagler OARS (Open Arms Recovery Services) will host a comprehensive two-day training focused on supervision of peer-based recovery support services Feb. 11-12, 2026, at SMA Healthcare in Bunnell.

The free training, designed for current and aspiring peer supervisors, will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Attendance is required both days, lunch is provided and space is limited. Registration is available by visiting: https://forms.office.com/r/1qzjkr4whv?origin=lprLink.

Participants will explore key concepts including integrating peer support in multi-disciplinary teams, supporting peer roles in person-centered planning, cross-cultural supervision, ethics and boundaries, and self-care and wellness. Through interactive sessions, case studies and practical tools, attendees will learn effective supervision skills to foster a supportive, strengths-based environment that promotes growth and accountability for peer support staff.

The training will be led by Ed Johnson, a licensed professional counselor, licensed addiction counselor supervisor, master addiction counselor, certified clinical supervisor, certified peer support specialist, certified peer supervisor and ORN consultant. Sharon Hesseltine, president and CEO of Intentional Development and an ORN advanced implementation specialist, will also serve as a trainer.

The event will take place at SMA Healthcare, 301 Justice Lane, Building G, Bunnell, FL 32110.

Funding for this initiative was made possible in part by grant no. 1H79TI088037 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The views expressed in written conference materials or publications and by speakers and moderators do not necessarily reflect the official policies of the Department of Health and Human Services, nor does mention of trade names, commercial practices or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. government.

Flagler OARS provides education, support and peer services to individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder, serving as a recovery harbor for Flagler County.

For more information, contact Brock Birtolo, director, at (904) 495-0625 or [email protected].

Flagler OARS is located at 1 Enterprise Dr., Bunnell, FL 32110, and can be reached at https://flagleroars.org/ or 386-233-3444. Discover & Recover St. Johns County, a sister organization, provides recovery support services to community members in St. Johns County.