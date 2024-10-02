Flagler County Jail Reaccredited Is Reaccredited, One of Just 37 in the State to Have Distinction

Sheriff Rick Staly made attaining a Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission accreditation a priority when he took office in 2017. The Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility–the county jail–became an accredited correctional facility on October 2, 2018. It was reaccredited on October 6, 2021, and most recently reaccredited again on October 2. Accredited facilities are required to be assessed and reaccredited every three years to ensure they maintain the requirements of accreditation.









During the FCAC’s accreditation process, all aspects of correctional operations are addressed through standards derived primarily from the Florida Model Jail Standards, including admission, classification, housing, sanitation, food service, personnel issues, fiscal activities, security, training, and medical. This process allows correctional facilities to remedy deficiencies and upgrade the quality of their correctional programs and services against standards that are compatible with Florida law.

After a comprehensive review of the facility’s policies, procedures, and operations, the FCAC’s assessment team found that the SPHIDF was 100% compliant with their 260 mandatory and optional standards, which far exceeds the minimum number of standards required for accreditation.

On top of its FCAC accreditation, the SPHIDF is also accredited by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care. The jail is also an award-winning facility, having received the American Jail Association’s Innovation Award for medium-sized facilities in 2023.

“I believe the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility is one of the premier correctional facilities in the State of Florida,” said Sheriff Staly. “Receiving reaccreditation from the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission, combined with the jail’s other accreditation and national awards, demonstrates that our detention services team works hard to operate a safe and professional facility.”









During the FCAC Board of Commissioners meeting held on October 2, Court and Detention Services Chief Dan Engert was elected vice-chair. He will serve a two-year term. Chief Engert has previously served on the board as a commissioner since 2022.

“This was a big week, as I am both honored that our facility was reaccredited and that I was elected to this position,” said Chief Engert. “None of this would be possible without our dedicated team of detention deputies and professional support staff who work to make the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility a model correctional facility.”

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is a 5-diamond accredited agency. In addition to the jail’s FCAC and NCCHC accreditations, the Agency also maintains accreditation from the Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, Florida Telecommunications Accreditation Commission, and the National Institute of Ethics.