Flagler County’s Sales Tax Fraud

I have nothing against higher taxes–not in Florida, one of the most under-taxed and unfairly-taxed states in the union. But whether we think taxes are too low or too high, I’m pretty sure we can all agree that using false information, deceptive reasoning and cowardly politics to raise taxes is odious.

That’s what Flagler County government is doing as it attempts to raise the sales tax by half a penny, to 7.5 percent.

First, the false information. In her letter asking cities for support of the initiative, the county administrator said 40 percent of the sales tax is paid by visitors. She cited a school board figure. The figure, which was not the school board’s but was misused by the district’s Education Foundation in its campaign for the renewal of the district’s half-cent sales tax last fall, is flatly wrong. Going by the document the Education Foundation relied on, it’s actually 16 percent for the entire state. There is no figure for Flagler. That’s lie #1.

To the credit of County Commissioner Dave Sullivan, he acknowledged the error. But he’s since been on the hunt for a more correct Flagler figure. He settled on 21 percent. Even that is wrong, because he’s basing his figure on a “dashboard” by the local tourism department passed off as gospel. The dashboard is riddled with false information that no one has bothered verifying.









For example, the “dashboard” claims that in calendar year 2021, visitors paid $38.4 million in sales taxes and residents paid $82.3 million, for a total of $120.7 million, excluding the tourism surtax.

In fact, Department of Revenue figures for 2021 show that Flagler County in total contributed $88 million in sales taxes to the state. Add the $14.6 million contributed to schools and the county with the additional penny, and the total rises to $102.6 million. A nearly $20 million error is no small thing. But it’s been misinforming discussions ever since. That’s lie #2.

The dashboard claims that nearly 1 million people visited Flagler County in 2021. That figure is suspect. It’s not as if we have counters at the gates. But even if it were accurate, the dashboard claims that they collectively shelled out $553 million in direct spending. That means every single one of these visitors–Mom, Dad, children–whether day-trippers, who form the majority of visitors, or overnight visitors, spent on average $574 per person, per visit.

That, of course, is absurd and nowhere near factual. Inland residents aren’t schlepping it to the beach to spend Disney sums. They’re coming here for the free beach and the $5 ice cream. Forbes calculates that overnight vacationers spend on average $104 per day on meals and $167 for lodging, which is usually shared by two, three, four people. Car rentals and plane fares add to the cost substantially. But Flagler doesn’t see a penny of those bookings. That’s lie #3.









The dashboard figures err in part because they lump together all local spending in restaurants, bars, cinemas, entertainment, and recreation in the category of visitor spending, as if Flagler County residents were all living in monasteries and never spend a dime in those places, when in fact the majority of spending is by locals. (Hotels, motels and short-term rentals account for only 4.4 percent of spending in Flagler, according to Department of Revenue figures.) Still, the dashboard is peddled around like an infallible papal bull, and now it’s being used to justify a tax increase.

There are more inaccuracies there, including the dashboard’s ridiculous ratio of property taxes paid by visitors as opposed to residents. But let’s move on to the county’s deceptive reasoning. It’s using tourism spending as if to say that since tourists account for X percentage of the sales tax (whatever that ratio is), then Flagler County residents should be begging for the higher tax like Oliver for his seconds. But what proportion of the sales tax is generated by tourists doesn’t change the fact that the biggest burden of the sales tax is paid by local residents, and that an additional half penny would increase that proportionately.

Incidentally, there’s more spending just on cars and car repairs in Flagler than there is on restaurants, which should tell you something. Even if the ratio was different, the sales tax on my next car isn’t going to be lower just because His Eminence Sullivan O’Brien from Jalalabad decides to buy 20 cars from Palm Coast Ford. But the county’s sleazy salesmanship would have you believe that it does. Considering that even some of our school board members are tax illiterates, it’s a safe gamble. It relies on your ignorance. But it’s deceptive, and insulting.

So is Flagler County’s repeated complaint that we’re the only small county in Florida not taking advantage of that extra half penny. That may be true. But it’s also irrelevant. There are 3,000 counties in the country. What these counties do with their local sales tax is their business. It doesn’t affect Flagler County residents’ budgets. What Flagler County does is our business.









Finally, there’s cowardice. County commissioners can approve the new tax unilaterally, with a 4-1 vote. But they want the cities to write letters of support. Why? Because they lack courage, because they’re not even sure they want the tax, and because they need political cover. They’re hoping Palm Coast and Flagler Beach and Bunnell will give it, especially since Palm Coast stands to realize a tidy windfall of close to $5 million. That would doubly make up for the loss of revenue its council clumsily imposed on the city by going to a rolled back tax rate. The cities should not be so bribed. Let the county, bumbling as ever, make its own case, starting with accurate information.

There’s a further case to be made against the sales tax because of how regressive it is. Conservatives have been shifting the tax burden from property taxes to so-called “user” taxes for years, which shifts the burden from those better able to afford taxes to those less able. That’s why Palm Coast just tried to shift some of that burden onto its doomed utility franchise fee.

There are some fair arguments to be made against the property tax as it is currently levied. It’s skewed to favor the homesteaded. The homestead exemption and its 3 percent cap on increases in taxable values means that renters, commercial properties and other non-homesteaded property owners are subsidizing the homesteaded.

I’m homesteaded. The value of my home has gone up 97 percent since I bought it in 2008. Yet my tax bill has literally gone down by $100 in actual dollars, and gone way down, by $500, in inflation-adjusted dollars. That’s insane. That’s why our schools are third world and our roads are cratering. Meanwhile my neighbor across the street, who has a house exactly half the size of mine, is paying twice the taxes, because she happened to have moved in a couple of years ago. And of course churches and nonprofits pay nothing, which is also nonsensical.

That’s not an argument for taxing properties even less. It’s just to point out where the problem is. Increasing the sales tax isn’t going to fix that. It’s going to pump new revenue into government coffers while the elected give you the illusion that your overall taxes will go down. But you know what that is: one more lie, and not a minor one, because you’ll be paying for it, not the liars peddling it.

Pierre Tristam is FlaglerLive’s editor.