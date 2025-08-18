Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s Unemployment Rates Hit 5-Year Highs, Housing Inventory at 15-Year High

Flagler County’s unemployment rate in July rose to 5 percent, from 4.8 percent the previous month, the highest jobless rate since July 2021, when it was still trending down from the Covid pandemic slowdown. Palm Coast’s unemployment rate of 4.9 percent also matches a five-year high. The housing inventory in the county–the number of houses available for sale–hit a 15-year high, according to the latest available figures.

The number of unemployed Flagler County residents, 2,781, is the highest since October 2020, when 2,947 people were collecting unemployment. In Palm Coast, the 2,192 people receiving unemployment is the highest number since October 2020.

Flagler County is tied for 13th place with Putnam among counties with the highest unemployment rates in the state. Volusia County is at 4.7 percent, St. Johns at 4.1.

While the number of Flagler County residents collecting unemployment rose by about 100, the labor force added almost 400 workers, suggesting that more working-age people are moving in, or joining the labor force. The unemployment rate is affected as much by the size of the labor force as by the number of people on unemployment. It is not as worrisome if it rises because of an increase in the labor force, assuming the new workers are absorbed. But if it rises as the number of the jobless also rises, the outlook is less certain.

Other signs suggest a slowdown in Flagler County’s economy, which is heavily driven by housing. The number of active listings for houses, representing the inventory of available houses for sale, was 1,444 in April, up 34 percent from a year earlier, according to the Flagler County Association of Realtors.

It is the highest inventory since February 2011, when the county was recovering from the housing bust.

It was taking 43 percent more time for a house on sale to get to a contract, compared to a year ago, and the supply of housing had risen to six months. At the end of 2021, the supply was below one month. The figures strongly suggest that a housing glut may be building in the county, as construction continues apace.

In contrast, Florida’s unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent in July, with a state economist saying demand remains high for workers.

“The number of job openings is up from the same point in the year before,” Jimmy Heckman, chief of workforce statistics and economic research at the Florida Department of Commerce, said Friday. “So, we are really seeing strong demand for labor, which will give opportunities to unemployed Floridians.”

The unemployment rate also was 3.7 percent in April, May and June. A monthly report released Friday by the Department of Commerce said 417,000 people qualified as unemployed in July, up 2,000 from June. The labor force increased by 3,000 to 11.196 million.

The number of people collecting unemployment is not reflective of the full underemployment and unemployment picture, as it does not reflect the number of discouraged workers, those whose 12 weeks of unemployment benefits have run out (Florida has the stingiest unemployment-benefit period and one of the stingiest unemployment benefits in the country), or the number of people working part time for economic reasons. Those are the workers who want full-time jobs but whose hours have been cut back, or who could not find full-time employment. The state does not calculate that alternative measure of employment and underemployment. The Bureau of Labor Statistics does. Florida’s rate, by that measure, is 7.2 percent.

Florida’s official jobless rate in July 2024 was 3.4 percent. The number of unemployed people increased by 35,000 from July 2024 to last month, while the labor force grew by 25,000, according to the Department of Commerce report.

Private-sector employment increased by 5,700 in July, after dropping by 21,000 jobs in June. Heckman said while “that’s something that we’re watching,” no industries have showed sharp declines.

“We’ve seen job growth decline one month and bounce back somewhat in the next month,” Heckman said. “So, we are going to continue to watch that, as we go forward.”

The national unemployment rate in July was 4.2 percent, up from 4.1 percent a month earlier. The alternative measure shows the national rate at 7.8 percent.

Among broad categories listed in the Florida report, employment in the “financial activities” sector increased by 5,200 jobs in July. That category includes such things as finance, insurance and real-estate jobs. Employment in the “leisure and hospitality” sector increased by 1,600 jobs.

Meanwhile, employment in the construction sector dipped by 1,000 jobs, after declining by 1,600 positions in June, according to the report.

Across the state, the lowest unemployment rate in July remained in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan statistical area at 3.4 percent, up from 3.2 percent in June. Within that region, the rate in the Miami-Miami-Beach-Kendall area was at 2.8 percent.

The July rate was 3.9 percent in the Crestview-Fort-Walton Beach-Destin and Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford areas.

The Panama City-Panama City Beach and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater regions were at 4.1 percent.

The Jacksonville area was at 4.2 percent. The Naples-Marco Island and Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville areas were at 4.3 percent. TheTallahassee, Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent and North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota areas were at 4.4 percent.

The Cape Coral-Fort Myers area was at 4.5 percent, the Port St. Lucie area was at 4.6 percent, and the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach and Gainesville areas were at 4.7 percent.

The highest rate in the state was 7.1 percent in the metropolitan statistical area that includes The Villages and Wildwood. The area was at 6.9 percent in June.

The Homosassa Springs area was at 6.2 percent in July, the Sebring area was at 6 percent, and the Punta Gorda area was at 5.1 percent. The Ocala, Lakeland-Winter Haven and Sebastian-Vero Beach areas were at 5 percent.

The statewide rate is seasonally adjusted, while the metro rates are not adjusted.

–FlaglerLive and News Service of Florida

–Jim Turner, News Service of Florida