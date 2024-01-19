Flagler County Ends Year with 3.7% Unemployment, 12th-Highest Rate in Florida

Flagler County ended 2023 with an unemployment rate of 3.7 percent and an average unemployment rate of 3.5 percent for the year, down slightly from the average of 3.6 percent in 2022. Flagler County’s seasonally unadjusted December unemployment rate, released this morning by the state Department of Commerce, is the 12th highest in the state. While the monthly report indicates continued healthy employment, it also hints at a couple o concerning underlying trends, with a slow-down in the growth of Flagler’s workforce and a significant jump in the number of people collecting unemployment.

St. Johns County continues to be among the stronger-performing areas, with an unemployment rate o 2.6 percent, capping a year when the rate never went above 2.8 percent, and bottomed out at 2 percent last April. But for an uptick to 3.3 percent in January 2022, St. Johns’ performance this year was a mirror image of its performance in 2022.









The December rate in Volusia was 3.3 percent, and in Putnam it was 4.1 percent. The rates are calculated not based on the number of jobs in a county, but on the number of residents in that county holding jobs. So if a Flagler County resident works in Volusia, St. Johns or Putnam, as thousands do, that employment is counted in the Flagler County employment figures.

Flagler County’s labor force grew by 2.6 percent in 2023, to 52,459 by December. But that was the slowest growth rate since 2020, the year of Covid, when it shrank by 3.2 percent. It more than made up that loss the next year, growing by 4.4 percent in 2021. It grew by 3.1 percent in 2022, crossing the 50,000 threshold for the first time that March. The labor force is an indicator of working-age individuals and families. Notably, Flagler County still has a comparatively small labor force compared to its overall population of 126,700, as estimated by the Census Bureau last July. The labor force, in other words, is 41 percent of the overall population, with 16 percent under 18 and 31.4 percent over 65. Statewide, 19.3 percent are under 18 and 21.6 percent are over 65.

While the labor force grew again in Flagler in 2023, so did te number of people without jobs: from 1,648 at the beginning of the year to 1,958 by December, a substantial, if not worrisome, 18 percent jump after big reductions in 2021 and 2022, as the county and the state were recouping the jobs lost to Covid. To be recorded as holding a job, an individual need only work for an hour during the pay period analyzed: the figures don’t distinguish between part time and full time jobs, and include all kinds of jobs, including those held remotely.









As for the unemployment figure, that only reflects the people who are following through on the state’s rigorous demands that qualifies them for unemployment checks–the stingiest checks in the nation, for the briefest period. Once individuals are no longer collecting unemployment, they are no longer considered unemployed, which artificially depresses the unemployment figure. The federal government does calculate the underemployed and those who have dropped out of the labor force–discouraged workers who have stopped looking. That alternative measure of unemployment and under-employment places Florida’s rate at 5.8 percent, compared to 6.8 percent for the country.

The Florida unemployment rate in December was 3 percent, up 0.1 perce t over November, and up 0.3 percent since the beginning of the year, with 334,000 Floridians collecting unemployment. The state added 16,500 jobs in December and 140,600 jobs over the year. Month-over-month, the state added jobs in manufacturing, retail and wholesale trade, transportation and professional services, and tourism, but lost jobs in construction, finance, insurance, private education and health services and waste management and state and local government.

Consumer confidence in the state went up for the third consecutive month in December, to 69.5 points, while the national consumer confidence rate surged by 8.4 percent according to the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. Yet that too, masks underlying concerns.

“Though consumer sentiment among Floridians ended 2023 on a positive note, the annual average consumer confidence stands at 67.9 points for the year,” said Hector H. Sandoval, director of the Economic Analysis Program at the Bureau. “This marks the third-lowest level on record since the series began tracking consumer confidence in 1985. The lowest on record was 64.3 in 2022, while the second lowest was 65.6 points, dating back to the Great Recession in 2008.”









People who are better off are more confident, but expectations of personal finances a year from now showed the steepest decline in this month’s reading, tumbling 4.1 points from 85.7 to 81.6, the bureau reported in a release. These pessimistic views were shared by all Floridians but were particularly strong among women and people 60 and older.

“This scenario, characterized by low unemployment, moderated job gains, and easing inflation, aligns with what is referred to as a ‘soft landing,’ where inflation cools without triggering a recession. Importantly, the current economic outlook indicates that 2023 is concluding without a recession,” Sandoval said.