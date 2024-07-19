Flagler Cares and One Voice for Volusia Merge Safety Net and Substance Use Prevention Services

Flagler Cares and One Voice for Volusia announce that the two organizations have merged into one corporate structure under Flagler Cares. Flagler Cares will remain committed to providing social safety net, behavioral health and outpatient counseling, and prevention services for Flagler County. One Voice for Volusia is doing business as the Substance Use Prevention Coalition and neutral community facilitator in Volusia County, focusing on addressing risk factors and building protective factors to prevent initiation of youth substance use.

By joining forces, the two organizations will preserve what makes each organization unique but also enhance their ability to serve. Both communities, Flagler and Volusia, will benefit from the increased resources and cost savings, allowing for an even greater impact.









“This corporate merger represents the logical next step since the two organizations formed a formal partnership 4 years ago. It is unique and important that a Flagler-focused organization is leading this regional approach as it is quite often the other way around,” said Carrie Baird, Flagler Cares Chief Executive Officer.

Kristy Amburgey, Chief Executive Officer of One Voice for Volusia, added, “Collaboration is a core value for One Voice for Volusia, and the previous partnership and now merger solidifies our relationship to better serve both counties in innovative and coordinated ways. I truly see a bright future for Flagler Cares d/b/a One Voice for Volusia as we work with even more wonderful community providers and collaborators.”

One Voice for Volusia is a substance use prevention organization with a historical role of providing neutral community facilitation and project support and leadership. All community, connection, and collaborative-building actions are a vehicle to complete prevention initiatives and activities. One Voice’s reputation for facilitation gives us a platform to focus on identified community problems, bridge the connection between risk factors and substance use prevention, and then drive actual results-based work. To learn more about One Voice for Volusia, call (386) 947-8301, or send a message at this link.

Flagler Cares accepts clients who need support, direct assistance, and referrals to resources that can help keep them healthy and safe. Flagler Cares offers a support system through a wide range of collaborative community partners to provide high-quality services, including the Flagler County Village where clients can access multiple agencies in one location. Through their comprehensive knowledge, staff connect with clients to navigate the systems of support. To learn more about Flagler Cares, call (386) 319-9483, email [email protected], or submit a Help Form.