Palm Coast Fire Department Secures $45,000 Grant for Mobile Air Trailer

The Palm Coast Fire Department proudly announces the successful acquisition of the Fiscal Year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, providing a grant valued at $45,453.63. This significant achievement is a testament to the department’s commitment to enhancing its capabilities and ensuring the safety of both the public and emergency responders

Established in 2001, the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program plays a pivotal role in supporting fire departments and first responders in obtaining essential resources to safeguard communities from fire and related hazards.

Having diligently applied for the Fiscal Year 2021 AFG Grant in December 2021, the Palm Coast Fire Department proposed the acquisition of a Mobile Air Trailer, with an estimated value of $59,461.79. The department received the much-anticipated notification of the award in December 2022.









Proudly showcasing their commitment to advancing operational efficiency and personnel safety, the Palm Coast Fire Department recently welcomed the delivery of a Star 70 Deluxe Mobile Breathing Air Trailer from Breathing Air Systems. This state-of-the-art mobile cascade trailer system will be deployed at incident scenes, providing quick, clean, and on-the-spot refills for breathing air.

The new asset plays a crucial role in supporting the Fire Department’s cancer initiatives, emphasizing the increasing demand for personnel to remain on air using Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) air bottles. The introduction of the Mobile Air Trailer will significantly enhance the department’s ability to address these challenges, reduce post-incident out-of-service times, and contribute to achieving the City Council’s objective of responding to incidents within 7 minutes, 85% of the time from 911 system activation.

Expressing his appreciation for the Palm Coast Fire Department’s dedication to community safety, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin stated, “The acquisition of this Mobile Air Trailer exemplifies the department’s commitment to proactive emergency response. This addition will not only bolster our firefighters’ capabilities but also contribute to the overall resilience of our community.”