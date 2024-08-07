Palm Coast Council Clears Final Plats for 119 Housing Units in Town Center and Seminole Woods

The Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday approved a pair of final plats clearing the way for construction of 61 single family homes and 58 town homes, one in Town Center, one in Seminole Woods.

The 61 single-family homes will be part of Phase Two of the subdivision known as the Retreat at Town center, between Market Avenue to its south and Royal Palms Parkway to its north, with Belle Terre Parkway to the west. Phase Two spreads over 34 acres.









The houses will be built on lots ranging in width from 38 feet to 50 feet, and from just under 5,000 square feet for the most part to a few lots of over 8,000 square feet. The subdivision includes several conservation tracts.

Retreat at Town center is marketing itself as “just minutes from Flagler Beach,” with single-family homes of between 1,607 to 2,540 square feet with a selling starting point at $380,000 and designed by Toll Brothers, a builder operating in half the country’s states and whose publicly traded stock has nearly tripled in the last four years. The subdivision is also selling town homes of 1,500 to 2,129 square feet, starting at $335,000.

The final plat for the 58 town homes is on 19 acres in a development called Seminole Palm Townhomes on the west side of Seminole Woods Boulevard–straddling the Citation Boulevard extension–a third of a mile north of Grand Landings Parkway. The City Council originally approved the development in 2021. Infrastructure construction started there in June. The town homes project is part of the larger Seminole Palm project, to the west, where a subdivision will eventually consist of 451 single-family homes, whose first phase the City Council approved in March.

The two projects being in the final regulatory phases drew no questions from council members and only one comment from a member of the public cautioning the council about deteriorating roads near Town center, including–and especially–Royal Palms Parkway.