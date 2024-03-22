Palm Coast Approves Steps for Trio of Developments That Will Add 689 Homes in North and South of City

As yet more development reaches the home-construction stage, look for significantly more construction at or near the periphery of Palm Coast in coming months–the kind of development that has at least one City Council member concerned over a potential “nightmare” for existing residents contending with the activity.
The Palm Coast City Council and its planning board between them approved different steps for a trio of developments in north and south Palm Coast that will add a combined 689 single-family homes to the city’s inventory.
The approvals were for the final plat of Phase 2B of Sawmill Branch off U.S. 1, the final plat of Seminole Palms Phase 1 on the west side of Seminole Woods Boulevard, north of Grand Landings Parkway, and for the subdivision master plan of Sawmill Branch Phase 3.
Platting is the mapping and subdividing of a property that provides a scaled blueprint for infrastructure construction, including roads and utilities and where homes will be situated, before homes are built. A preliminary plat can be approximate. A final plat more precisely delineates property lines after development plans have been approved by the local government. Those are the final survey-based drawings recorded with local authorities.
The Sawmill Branch at Palm Coast Phase 2B final plat will add 252 single family homes on a development spreading west of U.S. 1., totaling almost 500 homes when the first phase is included. The new phase spreads on 125-acre west of the roundabout at Matanzas Woods Parkway and north of the Phase 2A subdivision. Infrastructure construction there began in 2021.
The development is part of the Palm Coast Park Development of Regional Impact, or DRI (a DRI is a large scale development planned at a general level, within which different developers may develop different subdivisions.) In its origins Sawmill Creek was originally designed as a 1,000-acre master-planned community ultimately to have 1,300 homes, within the 4,700-acre Palm Coast Park DRI, which runs west of U.S. 1 from Palm Coast Parkway to Matanzas Woods Parkway. The planned development was approved in 2011, and will have a total of five phases. Saw Mill Branch will add two more phases.
The city’s planning board on Wednesday recommended approval of Phase 3’s subdivision master plan. That phase will add 278 single-family homes on 143 acres on lots with minimum sizes of 6,000 square feet. (The subdivision master plan covers 488 acres.) As in other phases, internal sidewalks will serve pedestrians and bicyclists, connecting through the neighboring subdivisions (or phases) to the 10–foot wide pedestrian trail along the west side of U.S. 1.
“The entitlements have been in place for many, many years in the subdivision,” Estelle Lens, the senior planner, said. “The different developments are being built out now.” City Council member Theresa Pontieri wanted to ensure that acceleration and deceleration lanes out of the subdivision would be in place. It wasn’t clear whether they would be, but a site development manager said such lanes “would have to be approved by DOT,” the state Department of Transportation, which would decide whether the lanes are required.
Future phases will include a “spine” road that will tie the different phases of the development, the site development manager said, connecting to Old Kings Road, thus diminishing adjacent traffic flow onto U.S. 1. That spine road was part of the plans submitted to the planning board.
The subdivision master plan of Phase 3 will not go before the City Council. “With that phase, they have to show us the layout and the plans for the spine road that’s going to connect over to U.S. 1 further north,” Lens said. There will be added traffic signals funded by the transportation department when phases 4 and 5 are developed.
Seminole Palms Phase 1 will plat and subdivide 68 acres for 159 single-family homes about 1,650 feet north of Grand Landings Parkway. 9The entire project, all phases included, will consist of 451 single family homes.) It is bordered on the south by the future Citation Boulevard Extension. It is part of a master-planned development th City Council approved in 2021. Infrastructure construction started a year ago.
The item drew no questions from the council and no public comment, at least not immediately. At the end of the meeting, Pontieri raised a concern.
“I would like consensus from my colleagues to maybe get a presentation from staff as to what we’re looking at construction-wise for road improvements as well as developments over the next 12 months,” Pontieri said. She spoke of her recurring experience of driving through St. Johns County for work, where road and development constructions intersect often. “I see the amount of construction that’s taking place even on that area which used to be very quiet side of St. Johns County,” she said, “and it is a nightmare. If anybody’s going through St. Johns County–and there’s no disrespect to our neighboring county, but it’s a nightmare. So I want to make sure that we’re not setting ourselves up for that.”
Mayor David Alfin turned to Lauren Johnston, who had moments earlier been appointed acting city manager, to judge the feasibility of such a presentation. Johnston, with the council’s consensus, said it would be prepared for a meeting soon.
No sooner had Pontieri spoken about the potential “nightmare”–well, a few days later–than the county issued an alert about the closing of Old Kings Road at U.S. 1, to accommodate the construction of a roundabout by the developers of Sawmill Creek.
BLINDSPOTTING says
Stuff em in Alfin the full of baloney salesman from up North knows that
he’s not going to get reelected so he’s moving these development agendas
quickly , he hates Palm Coast remember this at election time folks as
he lives in his 5 acre ranch bubble that is unaffected.
James says
It’s astonishing how similar the story of Palm Coast is with the early history of Venice Beach California… some of the concerned folks out there should really make a serious study of the history of that place to hopefully learn from past.
Annexation would seem inevitable, so perhaps building a high-speed monorail to Orlando or Jacksonville isn’t that absurd a joke after all.
Folks will need to work and they will need to commute to those jobs… because they (the jobs) probably won’t be coming here… so just build it already.
Perhaps call it the “Volkseinschienenbahn.” :-)
Just a suggestion.
Tony Mack says
Another roundabout on US 1???
Old Kings Road at U.S. 1 to close Monday for several months – plan to use Matanzas Woods Parkway detour
March 22, 2024 – Flagler County officials are alerting residents that Old Kings Road will be closed at U.S. 1 by the Florida Agricultural Museum beginning Monday for several months to accommodate road construction there. There is a marked detour at Matanzas Woods Parkway that motorists are instructed to use.
“Phase 1 of the roundabout will be put in place,” said Alliant Engineering Southeast Region Vice President Curt Wimpée. “Notification signs have been up for a couple of weeks.
Alliant Engineering designed the roundabout, which has been approved by the Florida Department of Transportation, for the developer of Sawmill Creek, D. R. Horton, according to Wimpée. The project should take about four months to complete.
Pogo says
@Crime does not pay?
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wQr_ZnmUlTw
The hell you say.
JimboXYZ says
Alfin armed with his new city manager, it’s business as usual ? 2024 becomes a question of how much damage can Alfin inflict between now & election day before being voted out ? He will reduce & level Palm Coast to dirt for new construction. Back in Civil War history, Sherman’s March to the Sea, so we have this as Alfin’s 2050 vision & March to the Sea 2021-2024.
Ray says
This is totally unacceptable! The whole county will be a huge plot of homes ,asphalt , traffic and crime. Time to find greener pastures for me! Im done with palm coast development 24-7.
Cindy says
We used to live in Palm Coast for approximately 10 years. We sold out when all the buildings started. We noticed crime going up traffic, overpopulation. We sold and moved to North Georgia and never regretted it. The weather is great in Georgia low taxes, low utilities, less population, less traffic and way less crime. Palm Coast used to be a nice quiet town but from what our former neighbors tell us it is a real mess now a lot of people are heading to Georgia to join us
Deborah Coffey says
Here we go again…. Where are the factories? Where is the infrastructure? Where are the good paying jobs?
The Sour Kraut says
Enough! We don’t have the infrastructure for all these new homes! Thousands of new homes are being built and our water plants are already at their limit. Not to mention they can’t maintain the roads we have now, and the additional roads we will need for all the additional traffic. And the additional law enforcement. And the additional FP&L feeds that will be millions of dollars. If you are like and have had enough, vote these clowns out of Office next election. If not, you are as much to blame as Alfin and his cronies.
Steve says
The sleepy FPC we learned to love in 80s n 90s with 30000 people is Long gone Sad but true
Good luck
Dennis C Rathsam says
Never enough….STUFF EM IN ALFIN strikes again 689 new homes, with at least 2 cars per family, some many more. To hell with the residence, & the tax payer, ” LET THEM WAIT IN TRAFFIC”! ” LET THEM WAIT MONTH FOR A DR APPONITMENT” Show this realator from hell, & all the others up for ellection…..Dont let the door hit you on the way out!!!!! Fight for your city, stop the corruption, stop the back room deals. Pay them all back at the ballot box.