7 Years in Prison for Levi ‘Feezy’ Ayers, 23, for String of Burglaries, Car and Gun Thefts in Palm Coast

Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols on Tuesday sentenced Levi “Feezy” D’Antonio Ayers to seven years in prison as a result of a series of nine car burglaries, a car and a gun theft in the C, P, L and E sections of Palm Coast four years ago, when Ayers was 19. He had two accomplices.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s investigation of the case led to the arrests of Ayers’s two accomplices relatively swiftly. Though he was a suspect early on, it took two years to secure Ayers’s arrest thanks to DNA evidence found on a latex glove he had used and left in the car he stole.

Ayers tendered an open plea to eight felony counts of burglary, one count of grand theft, and one count of armed burglary, punishable by life in prison. An open plea left it to the judge to set the sentence. Nichols went with the sentencing guidelines, which scored Ayers at a minimum of 86.55 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay $1,840 in restitution.

De’Omonte Baker, also 19 at the time, pleaded and was sentenced in June 2023 to two and a half years in prison and 10 years on probation. He completed his prison term in November 2024 and is serving probation, living in Jacksonville. Antwan Jermaine Graham, 15 at the time of the crimes, was not directly involved in most of the burglaries because he had to attend school, but was charged as a principal, and was described as an “arms dealer” by Palatka police. He pleaded and was sentenced to four years in prison. He was released on March 1 and is on probation until 2036, living in Daytona Beach.

The crime spree took place between April 24 and 29, 2022. A homeowner on Casper Drive had left her Ford pickup truck unlocked overnight, losing about $10 from the center console. A homeowner on Pine Hurst Lane had left her purse in her car and forgotten to lock it. The thieves took a set of AirPods, three credit cards and identification documents including her Social Security card and her marriage license.

On London Drive a Glock handgun was stolen out of one unlocked vehicle, and cash and credit cards were stolen out of another. Those credit cards triggered illegal uses at gas stations and three Dollar General stores in Hastings and Palatka. Credit cards were also stolen from a car on Leaver Drive, where, as in a few other crime scenes, surveillance video captured the thieves driving a white car.

The sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center identified the car as a 2017 Nissan Altima, and captured images of its license plate. The same car was captured in surveillance video at the stores where the stolen credit cards were used.

On it went with additional burglaries on Edge Lane, Edgewater Drive, Evansville Lane, leading to a traffic stop of the Nissan Altima when Baker was at the wheel. He told deputies that he and “Feezy” burglarized between 50 and 100 vehicles in Palm Coast’s various sections, though only a fraction of those were reported, and that they’d stolen a 2021 Ford Explorer. Baker identified Graham as the holder of the firearm. Police recovered it from Grahams’s house.

The latex glove that Ayers had worn was left in the Ford Explorer. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s DNA analysis was completed at the end of January 2025, leading to Ayers’s arrest. Ayers, a resident of Palatka, was booked at the county jail Tuesday afternoon after his sentencing. He is awaiting a transfer to the state prison system.