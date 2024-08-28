Bunnell Police’s Micheal Fansler Gets Second Life Saving Award in 5 Months

At the regular city commission meeting Monday evening, Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon presented Officer Micheal Fansler with the agency’s Life Saving Award. In attendance at the meeting was the patient Officer Fansler saved along with several of the patient’s family members.

The award citation read as follows:









On July 4, 2024, Officer Micheal Fansler responded to a Bunnell residence regarding a person in medical distress and CPR in progress. When Officer Fansler arrived, he found a man lying in the front yard unresponsive and not breathing. Officer Fansler initiated CPR and maintained continuous lifesaving efforts until an ambulance arrived and took over. Officer Fansler continued to assist EMS staff by obtaining vital medical history information from family members present. He learned the patient was assisting a family member on a grill when he complained of feeling lightheaded and then collapsed. Due to his quick and decisive actions, Officer Fansler was credited by family members for providing essential lifesaving measures, which allowed other responders and hospital staff to successfully treat and revive the patient. Officer Fansler’s efforts played a significant role in saving the patient’s life, which brought great credit upon himself, and reflects the highest standards of the Bunnell Police Department and law enforcement profession.

Chief Brannon said, “Our community means everything to us, and it’s in moments like these we are reminded of the profound responsibility and privilege we have to serve and protect. Officer Fansler’s quick actions on July 4th are a testament to his dedication and the love we all share for our Bunnell family. Being in the right place at the right time is a blessing, and we’re grateful to have been able to provide the lifesaving help this family needed.”

This was the second occasion this year where Officer Fansler was recognized for saving the life of a Bunnell resident. Back in March of this year, he responded to a Bunnell home for a 9-1-1 call about an unresponsive patient in a wheelchair. Officer Fansler acted decisively, performed CPR, and cleared an obstructed airway. The patient survived the episode and later met Officer Fansler when he received his first Life Saving award.